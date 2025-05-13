President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has applauded the people of Bundibugyo District for their self-mobilisation efforts in adopting profitable agricultural enterprises such as cocoa and palm oil, independent of government initiation.

“I’m very happy with Bundibugyo, they sort of self-educated themselves,” he said.

The President made the remarks yesterday while visiting an established model farmer, Mr. Bernard Kacuro, a resident of Kanyantuwa Cell in Nyawungu Ward, Buganikere Town Council, Bwamba County in Bundibuyo District.

Unlike other areas where the National Resistance Movement (NRM) introduced seven key enterprises like coffee, fruits, dairy, poultry and others, he noted that Bundibugyo residents independently adopted cocoa and palm oil farming by learning from neighboring Congo.

“They didn’t overburden us. They taught themselves. Here, they copied cocoa from Congo. Even before we had focused on it, they were already practicing it,” he remarked.

The President also praised Bundibugyo’s progress, particularly in rural areas far from urban centers.

“Even those in remote areas, far from the center of the country, are building good houses. This is a challenge to people in more advantaged areas near big towns with access to markets,” he said.

“When NRM came, we tackled roads and electricity. Now we are going to bring clean water.”

President Museveni highlighted the success story of Mr. Kacuro, earning about Shs 430 million annually from 15 acres; 12 under cocoa and 3 under palm oil.

“In cocoa alone, he earns Shs 60 million per season. That’s a big investment,” he noted.

“Kacuro has also ventured into fish farming, I will engage the Ministry of Agriculture to follow up and support him with fingerlings and technical help,”he said .

President Museveni further promised to provide Mr. Kacuro with a Fuso truck and Shs 12 million to boost his dairy farming project. He also pledged to donate solar dryers for the cocoa cooperatives.

“I initially engaged the private sector on cocoa processing, but it didn’t go far. Now I will work with Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) to build a government factory for cocoa value addition and produce chocolate. We already have the milk and sugar,” President Museveni said.

He also emphasized the role of peace in enabling economic growth.

“You are near Congo and know what the ADF was doing. At some point, they were harvesting cocoa from the Congolese side. But now, we have defeated them, and you are at peace. That peace supports your progress.”

On his part, Mr. Kacuro thanked the government under the visionary leadership of President Museveni for creating a peaceful and secure environment that enables businesses to thrive.

In attendance were also the minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, local leaders, Parish Development Model (PDM) beneficiaries , among others.