On May 13, 2025, the ashes of Rajiv Ruparelia, son of Ugandan tycoon Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, were laid to rest in Lake Victoria during a heartfelt ceremony. The private ritual, attended by close family and friends, marked a poignant farewell to the 35-year-old, who tragically died in a car accident on May 3, 2025.

The crash occurred at the Busabala Flyover on the Entebbe Expressway, where Rajiv’s white Nissan GTR collided with concrete barriers, overturned, and caught fire, claiming his life instantly.

Following Hindu traditions, Rajiv’s cremation took place on May 6 at the Hindu Crematorium in Lugogo, Kampala.

The family chose Lake Victoria, a place of personal significance, for the immersion of his ashes, symbolizing the soul’s return to nature. Rajiv and his father often bonded over fishing trips on the lake, making it a fitting location for this final act. Led by a Hindu priest, the ceremony included sacred rites and mantras to guide Rajiv’s soul toward spiritual liberation, or moksha. Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, his wife Jyotsna, daughters Meera and Sheena, Rajiv’s wife Naiya Khagram Ruparelia, and their daughter Inara participated, visibly moved as they scattered the ashes into the lake’s gentle waters.

A brief online video captured the solemn moment: the family by the lake, the priest chanting, and the ripples carrying Rajiv’s ashes. The serene setting reflected the quiet dignity of the occasion. A family friend noted, “Lake Victoria was perfect—Rajiv loved the water, and it brought him peace.”

Rajiv was more than the heir to the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate spanning real estate, hospitality, and education. A visionary entrepreneur, passionate rally driver, and philanthropist, he quietly supported education for underprivileged children, earning admiration across Uganda. His death prompted tributes from figures like President Yoweri Museveni and countless citizens touched by his charisma and generosity.

The ceremony offered closure, though the family’s grief remains profound. As the sun set over Lake Victoria, casting a golden glow, those present reflected on Rajiv’s legacy in business, philanthropy, and love. The Ruparelia family has requested privacy as they mourn. Rajiv’s spirit endures in the lives he impacted and the love he shared. Rest in peace, Rajiv Ruparelia. Om Shanti.