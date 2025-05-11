The Member of Parliament for Ruhama East County, Hon. Benjamin Kamukama has commended Col. Joseph Bahikire, Col Strategy J5, for writing an inspiring book about his life.

“It’s a great moment for us who grew up with him and have known him for a very long time. It is a great honor for me to be here and be part of this launch not only as your friend but also as a chief guest. I want to appreciate you, my brother Col. Joseph Bahikire and congratulate you upon joining this great family of authors in Uganda,” said. Hon. Kamukama, a close and childhood friend of Col. Bahikire.

Hon. Kamukama made the remarks on Friday 9th May, 2025 during the launch of “Refusing to Quit”, a book by Col. Bahikire. The event took place at Uaminifu Officers Club, SFC Headquarters, Entebbe.

The book tells a story of survivability: the “from huts to bungalows scenario”. It is a book of personal growth in an environment of uncertainties and a personal account of someone’s life as a growing up child in a poor but strict and peaceful family where life rotated on subsistence farming. The book tells a story of a student who could not make it to higher institutions of learning and almost lost hope, but where failure turned into a blessing in disguise.

Col. Bahikire is a UPDF serving military officer. He is a graduate of the prestigious Defence College Staff College Karen, Kenya and holds a diploma in international relations and diplomacy from the University of Nairobi and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the same field at Nkumba University.

Hon. Kamukama also called upon well wishers to support Col. Bahikire by buying his books.

“We all know that he is not just launching but he is also selling these books. He is not about to retire but I think this is one of the ventures and sources he will use to fund his life when he retires from this great family of UPDF. These books will be in different shelves of bookshops,” he stated.

Hon. Kamukama further lauded Col. Bahikire for being a supportive friend who has touched the lives of many people.

“We are almost the same age but I remember in 1995, I Wanted to study during holiday but I didn’t have a place to stay. He gave me where to stay in his small room. Of course there are very many other things he has done, he has been there for us.”

The Chief of Staff of Special Forces Command (SFC), Brig. Gen. Paul Namawa, who represented the SFC Commander, Maj. Gen. David Mugisha, described Col. Bahikire as a teacher, and a mentor who loves his country and gives his best when given an assignment.

“He always aspires to do his best,”Brig. Gen. Namawa said.

“Bahikire is basically a teacher and I think that’s how God created him, in whatever he does, he tries to teach. I believe this book will be circulated all over the world.”

Brig. Gen. Namawa also challenged fellow officers in uniform to borrow a leaf from Col. Bahikire and also author books about their life and other important life stories.

“You should start keeping your diaries so that tomorrow if there is a need to emulate him and do what he has done, you will be able to do something and that also includes myself; I’m also advising myself,”he said.

The Chairman of the book launch organising committee, Brig. Gen. Gerald Ahimbisibwe, who serves as the Director of Plans and Policy – UPDF Lands Forces, extended sincere gratitude to the author of the book for having put together an incredible book.

“We stand here today to celebrate your success. I congratulate you. I also take this opportunity to thank all of you who in one way or the other contributed to the successful launch of this book,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Ahimbisibwe further gave an insight into Col. Bahikire’s book.

“In his book he talks about how he grew up as a deprived person in a humble home and amidst that deprivation, there was peace in that home. He also makes a comparison of what H.E the President talks about on getting out of poverty in a grass thatched house to a home of bricks and iron sheets. That’s the story of Col. Joseph Bahikire,” he said.

“Despite growing up in such a home, he was able to join one of the most prestigious schools in Western Uganda- the Ntare School. That shows you the character of the individual we are talking about. He also got a chance to join the mighty Uganda People’s Defence Forces, a force that has turned him into a senior officer.”

On his part,Col. Bahikire said “Refusing to Quit” is not just his journey but a mirror for everyone who has ever felt trapped by doubt, overwhelmed by obstacles and abandoned in their pursuit of joy and success

“It is a voice that whispers that you are not alone and shouts your capability more than you can imagine.It is dedicated to those who dare to keep walking even when the road is invisible and those who search for light no matter how far it is,” he said.

“I want you to know this, your struggles do not define you, but your response to them does. Embrace every challenge as an opportunity to grow. Know that stumbling is not failure, it’s merely a stepping stone to push you towards progress. Believe in yourself even when the world feels indifferent and never underestimate the power of a single determined heart.”

He also expressed his deepest gratitude to all the individuals who made it possible for him to be who he is today and to those who have stood by him.

He thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also Commander in Chief of UPDF for his extraordinary leadership, unwavering determination and dedication to progress and prosperity of Uganda.

“Mzee is not a leader whom you can find anywhere else. His efforts have transformed our nation into a symbol of hope and prosperity. He is not just a President, he is an architect of progress and a unifier of people and a beacon of inspiration. Through his able leadership, Mzee’s vision has propelled us to new horizons of fostering growth and innovation and ensuring that every citizen is given the opportunity to thrive,” Col. Bahikire noted.

“I also extend my appreciation to the CDF, Gen. Muhoozi Kaneirugaba who has given us opportunities, equipped our forces with the tools, training and resilience needed to progress as a formidable force.”

On behalf of the friends of the author, Brig. Gen. Charles Asingura said Col. Bahikire is dependable, exemplary in everything that he does, very resilient, bold, go-getter and his integrity is not questionable.

“We are here to celebrate the fruits of an extraordinary officer,” he noted.