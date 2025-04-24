ENTEBBE, Uganda — In a significant step toward fortifying Uganda’s telecommunications infrastructure, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, alongside officials from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and American Tower Uganda (ATC Uganda), met with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe, on April 23, 2025. The discussions, described as productive, focused on enhancing the security and reliability of the nation’s telecom network, a cornerstone of Uganda’s digital transformation agenda.

Dr. Zawedde, in a post on X, highlighted President Museveni’s commitment to designating telecom towers as critical national infrastructure. This move aims to curb vandalism and protect vital communication services that millions of Ugandans rely on daily. The classification would prioritize telecom facilities for enhanced security measures, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across the country.

A key point of the meeting was addressing the challenge of powering telecom towers in remote areas. The group emphasized the urgent need to extend electricity to these sites to maintain consistent service, particularly in underserved regions. Reliable connectivity is seen as a catalyst for digital inclusion, enabling access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in Uganda’s rural communities.

The initiative aligns with Uganda’s broader goal of advancing its digital economy. By strengthening telecom infrastructure, the government aims to bridge the digital divide and foster innovation in sectors such as e-commerce, agriculture, and education.

The meeting has been met with positive reactions online, with X users like Andrew Collins Kirya praising the efforts, calling it “great work.”

As Uganda pushes forward with these strategic measures, the collaboration between government, regulatory bodies, and private stakeholders like ATC Uganda signals a robust commitment to a connected and digitally empowered future.