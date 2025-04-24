On April 24, 2025, Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga was appointed Acting Principal Judge of Uganda’s High Court by Chief Justice Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo.

The announcement came through a letter from the Judicial Service Commission, marking a significant shift in the judiciary’s leadership. Previously, Jane served as head of the Anti-Corruption Division, where her firm rulings earned her respect and scrutiny.

Born in a small village, Jane’s path to the bench was driven by a commitment to justice. Her mother’s mantra, “Truth is your sword,” shaped her career. She excelled in law school and rose through the judiciary, gaining prominence for her handling of high-profile cases, like the Karamoja iron sheets scandal, where she held powerful figures accountable.

As Acting Principal Judge, Jane stepped into a demanding role. She replaced Dr. Flavian Zeija, who had been elevated to Deputy Chief Justice. Her new responsibilities included overseeing the High Court’s operations, managing judges, and tackling a backlog of cases. The judiciary faced public pressure for efficiency, and Jane was determined to deliver.

On her first day, she arrived early at her chambers in Kampala. She reviewed case files, each representing lives awaiting justice. In meetings with fellow judges, she emphasized fairness and speed in resolving disputes. Outside, Kampala buzzed with opinions—some hailed her as a reformer, others questioned the politics behind her appointment. Jane focused on her work, undeterred.

By evening, she stood in her office, looking out at the city. The weight of her role settled in, but so did her resolve. With her experience and integrity, Jane was ready to lead the High Court, ensuring justice prevailed, one ruling at a time.