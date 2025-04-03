One of Jinja City’s finest philanthropists who has officially announced his candidature for the Jinja South West Constituency MP seat in the 2026 general elections Dan Kanu has appealed to voters to be cautious and not fall prey to deceitful tactics employed by some politicians who lure them with petty items.

Kanu urges residents and voters to have a high level of discernment and critical thinking in the electoral process, which is due to commence in a matter of weeks.

He notes with concern that more often, voters are often swayed by short-term gains rather than considering the long-term implications of their choices.

Dan Kanu who is in his mid 30s is asking voters everywhere as part of voter and civic education to look beyond superficial enticements, and encourages them to engage more deeply with the issues and policies that will shape their lives and communities.

“…the message I am preaching everywhere to voters is not only about resisting manipulation but also about exercising their civic power wisely…”, he says.

By being mindful of the tactics used by some politicians, Dan Kanu says voters can make more informed decisions that align with their values and aspirations.

As someone born and bred in Mpumudde and who has been actively involved in philanthropic work in the region, Dan Kanu expresses concern over the increasing number of what he describes as “political gamblers and schemers” who exploit vulnerable residents with petty gifts during campaigns.

His life’s journey, marked by overcoming poverty and hardship, has equipped him with a profound understanding of the community’s needs.

As a seasoned philanthropist, Kanu has demonstrated his ability to drive positive change and has built a network of contacts within the community, NGOs, and other stakeholders.

His approach is built on inclusivity, community engagement, and advocacy for marginalized groups.

He says that true leadership is about creating an enabling environment for citizens to thrive rather than merely distributing handouts.

Inspired by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vision for Uganda, Kanu has built a reputation as a selfless and dedicated leader with a focus on ensuring that the common people join the money economy.

His life’s journey, marked by overcoming poverty and hardship, has equipped him with a profound understanding of the community’s needs.

Kanu’s vision for Jinja City West includes addressing pressing challenges such as poverty, education, healthcare services, and poor road networks.

He also plans to leverage his networking skills to secure support for community projects and promote the constituency’s strategic location along the Tororo-Kampala SGR line.

The people of Jinja City South West can now look forward to a brighter future with Dan Kanu at the helm, promising real representation and legislation in the 12th parliament.

Kanu also cautions voters against leaders who use handouts to manipulate them. “…instead of giving you fish, a true leader should give you a fishing rod…,” he said, referencing the old proverb.

He says some selfish leaders even go as far as buying cheap booze locally known as Lira-lira, Kasese-kasese, kangara or enguli to keep communities dependent on them, instead of empowering them with education and skills to fend for themselves.

According to pundits, Kanu’s message is always aligned with the population, which applauds his commitment to empowering communities.

As the campaign heats up, Dan Kanu’s focus on sustainable development and community empowerment has already struck a chord with voter who are now referring to him as their economic and political ‘saviour’.

Many have admired his methods of operation, which they likened to that of President Yoweri Museveni by reaching out to the people on the ground to listen and assess their challenges.

In addition to his philanthropic work, Dan Kanu has been tirelessly visiting homes and communities, identifying with vulnerable families and offering counsel to those in socio-economic stress.

His pastor-like approach has earned him a reputation as a compassionate and dedicated leader.

Through his charity organization and networks, Kanu has been making a tangible difference in the lives of hundreds of young people.

He has been sponsoring their education, empowering some with vocational skills, and helping to rehabilitate others struggling with substance abuse.

Kanu’s commitment to uplifting the most vulnerable members of society is a testament to his character and leadership.

His selfless service has inspired countless individuals and families, and his candidacy for the Jinja South West Constituency MP seat has generated hope for a brighter future in the region.

His two-decade impressive credentials and philanthropic work have made him a strong contender for the Jinja South West Constituency MP seat in the 2026 general elections.

Political pundits believe that his commitment to empowering vulnerable communities and promoting sustainable development sets him apart from other aspirants.

Dan Kanu’s approach to leadership, which prioritizes education, skills development, and community empowerment, resonates with voters who are seeking a fresh perspective.

His ability to connect with people from all walks of life, particularly the youth and women, has earned him a reputation as a compassionate and dedicated leader.

In contrast, some politicians have turned politics into a career, leaving voters feeling fatigued and disillusioned.

Kanu’s lack of affiliation with traditional politics is seen as a breath of fresh air, and his focus on community development has inspired hope for a brighter future in the region.

The Jinja City South West constituency is shaping up to be a highly contested seat with over 12 aspirants from various political parties throwing their hats into the political ring.

The ruling NRM party dominates the field with more than half of the candidates, which analysts say potentially gives them a disadvantage against the opposition.

The incumbent MP Hon Dr Timothy Lusala Batuwa, who won on the FDC ticket in 2021(now a migrant in NUP), is facing a strong challenge from within his own party with Jinja City Council Speaker Bernard Mbayo and Paul Kawanguzi.

Other notable candidates include NRM’s Ivan Isiko who is reportedly seeking a new alliance as well as former Jinja Municipality mayors Majid Batambuze and Hajji Mohammed Beswari Kezaala the current Deputy Head of Mission in Qatar.

While it is difficult to predict the outcome of the elections, Kanu’s popularity and commitment to his constituents make him a strong contender for the 12th Parliament of Uganda.