In a shocking turn of events, the death of a 39-year-old Norwegian national, Robert Hausvik, initially reported as a suicide, has been revealed as a murder by strangulation.

The incident occurred on the night of March 9, 2025, at Hausvik’s rented residence in Walukuba West, Jinja Southern Division.

Hausvik, also known as Katongole, lived with his girlfriend, Shiella Nabatanzi, and their friend, Ali Kigozi, in a two-bedroom house.

On the fateful night, the couple had a misunderstanding at the Bourbon Bar and Lounge near the shores of River Nile, which escalated into a heated argument at home.

According to police reports, Nabatanzi and Kigozi claimed that Hausvik had committed suicide using his trousers.

However, preliminary investigations raised suspicions, and the body was taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The report from two forensic pathologists, AIGP Dr. Moses Byaruhanga and Dr. Moses Ambayo revealed that the cause of death was murder by strangulation.

This discovery led to the arrest of Nabatanzi and Kigozi, who were subsequently charged with murder.

On March 21, 2025, the two suspects appeared before Jinja Chief Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship Yafesi Ochieng, and were remanded until March 31, 2025.

The police are still searching for Zam Zam, Kigozi’s girlfriend, who is now a fugitive.

Kiira Regional CID Chief, SSP Dr. Monday, Johnson Agaba cautioned the public against staging homicide cases as disguised suicides.

He emphasized that the police are equipped with specialized training and expertise to detect and differentiate between murder and suicide.

This case highlights the importance of thorough investigations and the need for vigilance in uncovering the truth behind mysterious deaths.

As the police continue to investigate, the community remains on high alert, awaiting justice for the slain Norwegian national.

Strangulation Vs Suicide

Determining whether a death is due to strangulation disguised as suicide or actual suicide can be a challenging task.

Police investigators and forensic experts use various techniques to make this distinction.

Some key factors they consider:

Strangulation:

Ligature marks: Detectives look for ligature marks on the neck, which can indicate strangulation. They examine the shape, size, and location of these marks.

Ligature marks are lesions or marks on the skin caused by the application of a ligature, such as a rope, cord, or wire, around a person’s neck or other body part.

Bruising and haemorrhaging: strangulation can cause bruising and haemorrhaging in the neck and face. Investigators check for these signs.

Tongue and lip swelling: strangulation can cause the tongue and lips to swell. Detectives examine the victim’s mouth and lips for these signs.

Petechial haemorrhages: small blood vessels in the eyes and face can rupture due to strangulation, causing petechial haemorrhages. Investigators look for these tiny blood spots.

Neck and throat injuries: Strangulation can cause injuries to the neck and throat, such as fractures or dislocations. Detectives examine the victim’s neck and throat for these signs.

Suicide:

Ligature position: In suicides, the ligature is often positioned high on the neck, near the jawline. In strangulation, the ligature may be lower on the neck.

Knot type: Suicides often use a simple knot, while strangulation may involve a more complex knot.

Suspension point: In suicides, the suspension point (where the ligature is attached) is often high, such as a beam or a hook. In strangulation, the suspension point may be lower.

Victim’s position: Suicides often position themselves in a way that allows them to hang themselves, while strangulation victims may be found in a more awkward or unnatural position.

Other injuries: Suicides may have other injuries, such as cuts or scratches, that are self-inflicted. Strangulation victims may have defensive injuries, such as bruises or scratches, on their arms or hands.

What detectives look for that criminals may not know:

Minute details: Detectives examine the crime scene and the victim’s body for minute details, such as fibres, hairs, or other trace evidence, that can help determine the cause of death.

Inconsistencies: Investigators look for inconsistencies in the victim’s positioning, the ligature’s placement, or other aspects of the crime scene that may indicate foul play.

Unusual patterns: Detectives examine the victim’s body for unusual patterns of injury or trauma that may not be consistent with suicide.

Toxicology reports: Investigators may request toxicology reports to determine if the victim had any substances in their system that could have contributed to their death.

Witness statements: Detectives interview witnesses and examine their statements for inconsistencies or potential motives that may indicate foul play.

By carefully examining these factors and looking for minute details, inconsistencies, and unusual patterns, detectives can help determine whether a death is due to strangulation disguised as suicide or actual suicide.

Crime reporters who cover homicide as their beat should be knowledgeable about various aspects of the crime, investigation, and legal proceedings.

Some key areas to focus on include the following:

Understanding Homicide Investigations. Police procedures: Familiarize yourself with police protocols for responding to homicide scenes, collecting evidence, and interviewing witnesses.

Forensic science: Understand the basics of forensic science, including DNA analysis, fingerprinting, and ballistics.

Investigative techniques: Learn about various investigative techniques, such as surveillance, undercover operations, and interrogation methods.

Legal Proceedings.Criminal justice system: Understand the criminal justice system, including the roles of law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges.

Charges and penalties: Familiarize yourself with the different types of homicide charges (for example, murder, manslaughter) and their corresponding penalties.

Court procedures: Learn about court procedures, including arraignments, bail hearings, and trials.

Victimology and Offender Profiling.

Victim characteristics: Understand the importance of victim characteristics, such as age, sex, and occupation, in homicide investigations.

Offender profiling: Learn about offender profiling techniques, including behavioural analysis and psychological profiling.

Motivations and circumstances: Understand the various motivations and circumstances that can lead to homicide, such as domestic violence, gang activity, or mental health issues.

Safety and Ethics.

Scene safety: Understand the importance of scene safety and how to protect yourself and others from potential hazards.

Confidentiality and anonymity: Learn about the importance of maintaining confidentiality and anonymity in homicide investigations.

Sensitivity and respect: Understand the need to approach homicide cases with sensitivity and respect for the victims and their families.

Building Sources and Relationships

Law enforcement (UPF) sources: Develop relationships with law enforcement officials, including detectives and spokespersons, also known as public information officers.

Prosecutorial sources: Build relationships with prosecutors and learn about their roles in homicide cases.

Community sources: Develop sources within the community, including witnesses, family members, and local business owners.

Staying Up-to-Date.

Continuing education: Stay current with the latest developments in homicide investigation, forensic science, and legal proceedings.

Industry conferences: Attend conferences and workshops focused on homicide investigation and journalism.

Networking: Network with other crime reporters and investigators to share knowledge and best practices.

By possessing knowledge in these areas,experts say crime reporters can provide accurate, informative, and engaging coverage of homicide cases while also maintaining the highest ethical standards.