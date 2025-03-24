Uganda has been struggling with widespread corruption for a significant period of time, resulting in multidimensional poverty among its citizens, particularly those in rural areas. If corruption is not effectively addressed, it is unlikely that Ugandans in remote rural areas will be able to improve their quality of life.

Gumisiriza & Mukibi (2019) argue that corruption in Uganda is a systemic problem deeply ingrained in society as a whole, a sentiment with which I agree.

In present day Uganda, whether in Kampala or Moroto, individuals from various social backgrounds, both within and outside of the government, engage in corrupt practices to some degree. To support this claim, let’s consider the Uganda Anti-Corruption Act of 2009, which defines corruption broadly as the offering, giving, receiving or soliciting of anything of value to influence a public official in the execution of their duties.

This includes bribery, abuse of office, diversion of public resources, embezzlement, causing financial loss, nepotism, influence peddling, false accounting and illicit enrichment. In my years of working on accountability projects, I have observed that corruption manifests in various ways that both citizens and government officials are aware of. For example, during a community meeting (Baraza) in a district in Karamoja, a young man, somewhat educated but desperate due to corruption, stood up infront of over 300 people and said, “You people from Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition, please help us. We have been applying for jobs through the District Service Commissions, but we are never considered.

Instead, we hear that jobs are given to their own people.” What the young man meant by “their own people” is what needs to be verified because it is a common slogan among job seekers in Ugandan. In the same Baraza, another person also spoke up, saying, “Even when we apply for tenders, they are awarded to influential individuals in the district.” Surprisingly, even those meant to control corruption are not immune to its effects. During District Integrity Promotion Forums (DIPF) in Karamoja, a Chief Administrative Officer expressed his frustration stating, “How can I be expected to perform when the staff I work with were hired based on connections rather than merit?” He continued “The employees may be incompetent, but they are protected, leaving me powerless.” The question remains: How can Ugandans hope to thrive in a country plagued by corruption and dishonesty?

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director. Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com