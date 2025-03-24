A fierce leadership battle is brewing within Uganda’s Democratic Party (DP), pitting incumbent president Norbert Mao against challenger Richard Sebamala in a contest that exposes deep fissures over eligibility, party values, and the DP’s direction.

As Uganda’s oldest political party grapples with its waning influence ahead of the 2026 general elections, this showdown could determine whether it reclaims its historical relevance or fades further into obscurity, Watchdog Uganda, understands.

At the heart of the controversy is Mao’s claim that Sebamala, the Bukoto Central MP, fails to meet the DP’s constitutional requirement of 10 years of active membership to run for president. Mao, a seasoned politician and the current Justice Minister under President Yoweri Museveni’s government, has long positioned himself as the party’s anchor. His 2022 cooperation agreement with Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) granted him a cabinet post but alienated many DP loyalists, who saw it as a betrayal of the party’s opposition roots. Critics, including Sebamala, argue that Mao’s leadership has eroded the DP’s credibility, reducing it to a shadow of its pre-independence glory when it championed democracy and justice.

Sebamala, a 46-year-old construction engineer and businessman, counters Mao’s eligibility challenge with a record of service that his supporters say transcends mere tenure. Having served five years on the National Executive Council (NEC), as DP district chairman for Masaka, and as the former treasurer of Masaka district, Sebamala insists his contributions outweigh Mao’s technical objections. His camp highlights his grassroots appeal and vision to “restore DP’s lost glory,” accusing Mao of clinging to power through procedural maneuvers. For instance, Mao’s decision to shorten the National Delegates Conference—a key platform for electing the president—has been slammed as an attempt to sidelining Sebamala and his growing base.

The eligibility spat masks a broader struggle over the DP’s identity and survival. Once a dominant force with 11 parliamentary seats in 2011, the party’s influence has dwindled, exacerbated by Mao’s NRM pact. Sebamala’s rise reflects a faction desperate to break from this alliance, reasserting DP as an independent voice for Ugandans disillusioned with both Museveni’s long rule and newer parties like the National Unity Platform (NUP). Yet, Mao retains support among those who value his experience and argue that cooperation with NRM keeps DP relevant in a political landscape dominated by the ruling party.

Adding fuel to the fire, the DP’s ongoing re-registration process—necessitated after former National Organizing Secretary Sulaiman Kidandala defected to NUP with party records—has descended into chaos. The secretariat’s use of expired 2024 membership cards to enroll new members has sparked allegations of illegality, undermining the legitimacy of the upcoming conference. Sebamala’s allies claim this is a deliberate tactic to stack the delegate list with Mao loyalists, while Vice President of DP Northern Uganda, Elia, has called for adherence to democratic principles, citing Article One of the DP constitution:

“Power belongs to the people and will be governed through their will.”

For the DP to thrive today, it must address urgent needs: rebuilding trust, modernizing its appeal, and unifying its fractured base. Sebamala offers a fresh face and a return to grassroots activism, appealing to younger voters and traditional strongholds like Masaka. Mao, however, brings political savvy and a pragmatic approach, albeit tainted by his NRM ties. The party’s failure to issue valid 2025 membership cards only deepens the crisis, risking a conference that could be dismissed as a sham.

As March 24, 2025, marks the latest chapter in this saga, the Mao-Sebamala clash is more than a personal rivalry—it’s a referendum on DP’s soul. Will it reclaim its role as a beacon of democracy, or remain a diminished player in Uganda’s shifting political tide? The answer lies in the hands of its delegates, if only they can navigate the storm.