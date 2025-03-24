The tragic demise of a young graduate aged 23-year-old, Martha Ahumuza Murari; in the early hours of the morning of March 20, 2025 has left the nation reeling in utter disbelief.

Many have wondered as a society, where could we have gone wrong.

Was Martha’s fate in a bar a result of momentary lapse of judgement or a symptom of a much wider malaise – a deficiency in intentional parenting in our society?

Either way, this appears to be a testament of the power of accountability – the smirk that once symbolized total disregard for norms or ethics has now been replaced by a much less flattering experience. And parents, church and community has some work to do done.

Parents must deliberately engage in intentional parenting which prayerfully models values and creates meaningful family traditions and rituals. These have a much wider goal of promoting spiritual growth, emotional intelligence and character development of our adult children.

According to the National Study of Youth and Religion (2020), of the 152 young adults who reported strong religious contact with their faith leaders, as many as 57% adults demonstrated lower levels of substance abuse and risky behavior. While of the 200 young adults who have not engaged in regular faith related conversations with their faith leaders, as many as 71% reported higher levels of substance abuse and risk-taking behaviors.

Therefore, many have wondered whether more church intervention could have prevented Martha’s tragic passing.

This sad incident has sparked a reflection within the Church community about the effectiveness of church youth programs in supporting our young adults.

By providing resources, training and community to parents, Churches should also equip parents with resources necessary to support, nurture and disciple their adult children.

And through various workshops on parenting and mentorship skills, parents are also able to connect and share best practices which create a web of support and guidance for young adults like Martha Murira.

Church should also encourage more youth-led activities like worship services, relevant bible studies, community outreach programs and social events which are planned, and executed by the youth themselves and can foster connection, belonging and spiritual growth and among young adults.

And where possible such programs should foster inclusive and diverse environments which allow young adults to share freely their struggles, doubts, and fears within the wider framework of safe spaces.

In so doing, Churches will sway young persons from bars, gangs and brothels where their lives are clearly vulnerable to alcoholism and substance abuse and instead join the faith based communities where they are empowered to make informed choices and live out a faith which transforms their lives and local communities.

Martha’s presence at a bar, particularly in the early hours of the morning before his death, has been perceived by some as a lapse in judgment and a lack of accountability.

May Martha Murira’s soul rest in eternal peace.

AUTHOR

revekasirye@yahoo.com

Rev. Canon Erich Kasirye

CHAPLAIN, KAMPALA CAPITAL CITY AUTHORITY