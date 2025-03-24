The Secretary-Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has commended India for maintaining its historical relationship with Uganda.

According to Hajji Kakande, the two countries share a lot of common ideas when it comes to development.

“India and Uganda are so interconnected

They share a lot of history. Around 1900, when the railway was being constructed, Indians took over the Constitution from Mombasa, Kisumu and Uganda. Even the first people to open up big businesses in Uganda were the Indians like Madhvani,” he said.

The Secretary-Office of the President made the remarks today during a flag off ceremony of 20 Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) who are traveling to India on 25th March, 2025 for a two-week capacity building training. The ceremony took place at the Office of the President in Kampala.

Hajji Kakande noted that it is because of the good relationship between the two countries that India decided to give Uganda an opportunity so that its field officers can gain more skills in managing rural areas.

“The beneficiaries have been carefully selected as change agents based on character and hard work. When they come back they will be able to be change agents by helping us to achieve the change we want. The new information that will be given to you will help you to improve your performance.As the Office of the President, we saw that it would be prudent for our officers to benchmark on the good policies and services of India that have ensured that its people move out of poverty,” he said.

“This gesture is a demonstration of strengthened cooperation anchored on mutual interest and understanding between Uganda and India.”

On the other hand, Hajji Kakande thanked the government of India for putting up programs that have enabled their citizens to prosper, emphasizing that Uganda is also on the right track.

“India has been part of Uganda and it will forever be. Thank you for giving the officers of the Office of the President an opportunity for further imparting skills in managing the rural areas,” he noted.

He also urged the Indian government to offer more training opportunities to other field officers in the Office of the President.

“We believe that you will continue helping us. We thank you for the opportunity you have given to these officers.”

On his part, the Second Secretary (Education)- India High Commission in Uganda, Mr. Upendra Singh Negi, who represented India’s High Commissioner to Uganda assured Hajji Kakande of continued support from India to Uganda.

He said the short course opportunity to the group of RDCs will go a long way in helping them to improve on their performance.

“Education is an important aspect in our development. An educated country definitely develops. I wish you all the best in India. We shall support some more delegation from Uganda,” he said.

Maj. Martha Asiimwe, the Head of the RDC Secretariat and Head of the delegation assured Hajji Kakande that the knowledge they will get from India will be used to change the minds of Ugandans.

The additional tools from India will be used to build another block for socio-economic development of this country,” she stated.

She also thanked Hajji Kakande and the Special Presidential Assistant on Uganda Diaspora Issues, Mrs.Florence Kiremerwa for making their training opportunity possible.

Mr. Saleh Kamba, the RDC of Kabarole District, thanked the Office of the President for giving them an opportunity for the training in India.

“We are going to perform to the best of your expectations sir,” Mr. Kamba noted.