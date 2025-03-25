We are still diagnosing the mystery, why His Excellency President Museveni rules for long;

Asian Tigers like Malaysia and Singapore rose to financial dominion, on account of agronomic welfare among other factors. Museveni being conscious of Uganda’s strategic disposition in globalization, has set up two major programs at districts level to transform agriculture. The first is smart agriculture where farmers receive government funding from government , ( both equipment and cash). The second is the parish development model where subsistence farmers receive 1 million shs each, to aid them enter the money economy. The aesthetics of this is evident, that the majority Ugandans now have a Singaporean mindset, professing Museveni’s ideals of transformation and more than ready to rally behind his noble cause of socio- economic advancement.

In the world of 21st century, quantum science goes beyond the sanctuary of quantifying matter and light, to the feasible understanding of how electrons and neutrons flow in wave variations. Museveni being a visionary for Uganda and Africa, is investing much in scientific innovations , as an inducement to economic growth. Kiira motors corporation , a Ugandan company that so far has manufactured 50 electric buses( not utilizing diesel or petrol)is fully employing 3500 Ugandan scientists, creating an investment so far worth 514 billion , at the initial stage. The Algorithm in this is quite simple, that Museveni as a statesman is unstoppable, when it comes to matters of national advancement.

It’s well known in the Chronicles of Tafkidim Meyuhadim, as well synchronized by Mossad, that enemy interception precedes the field execution of subversive warfare. Puting in perspective Uganda’s arena of democracy in a multiparty dispensation , very few individuals are in the know, how 80 percent of leaders and activists in National unity platform, Forum for Democratic change and Uganda Peoples Congress are secretly working for the NRM government, to the extent that they spend nights meeting powers that be in high profile state offices.

The configurative lesson in this is simple, Museveni right from his 1971 Fronasa struggles, exercises diplomatic suffrage, he will do all it takes to win back even the most intrinsic opposition fundamentalists, a sign of unification in natural diversity….( Mathias Lutwama is a Nationalist, sms 0786672301)