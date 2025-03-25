Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC) is one of the NGOs using the Contract Monitoring System (CMS) and the Citizens Feedback Platform (CFP) to enhance accountability in Karamoja subregion. The funding for the use of CMS and CFP comes from GIZ.

On Monday March 24th, 2025, Einah Fogh, the head of GIZ Strengthening Accountability Component (SAC) in Uganda, visited KACC and held a meeting with the staff at their headquarters in Nabilatuk district, Karamoja subregion.

Einah appreciated KACC for using the CMS and pledged increased support for their fight against corruption. He was accompanied by Martin Waiswa, Advisor Rule of Law, Democracy, and Good Governance at GIZ Uganda, and Timothy Opolot.

Waiswa advised KACC to scale up the use of the CMS to other districts of Karamoja, while Opolot committed to offering technical assistance to KACC in developing proposals.

KACC has been actively involved in accountability projects in Moroto, Nakapiripiriti, Nabilatuk, and Napak districts.

With funding from GIZ, KACC has trained over forty community monitors in using CMS to monitor government projects and improve service delivery in Karamoja.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, thanked GIZ for the methodology used to empower grassroots NGOs and called on all donors interested in Karamoja to follow GIZ’s approach if they want to empower grassroots NGOs.

Dr. Mukisa promised to partner with more organizations to promote the CMS. This will help to ensure that government projects are monitored effectively to ensure value for money, improve service delivery, and enhance the lives of the people of Karamoja.

KACC has a Memorandum of Understanding with PPDA to monitor projects funded by the government in the Karamoja Sub region.