With less than a year for Ugandans to usher in a new government, tensions and expectations are high for who will be the country’s next president come 2026.

Uganda’s political term is five years, and it is already more than 4 years since the last elections, which took place in 2021. Many of the voters have started to question and weigh in on the performance of their elected leaders and, as a result, see whether they will support those very ones or bring up new candidates for the same positions.

In the same manner, various people have already come up to show interest in becoming Uganda’s next president. Fresh graduates, former politicians, various individuals, and the strong political parties, such as the National Resistance Movement, are already having a debate about presenting H.E. Yoweri Museveni as a sole candidate when they go for their general party primaries.

The opposition parties have already announced their flag bearers, like the Democratic Party, National Unity Platform, and Forum for Democratic Change, who have already selected Hon. Norbert Mao, Hon. Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, and Patrick Oboi Amuriat, respectively.

With the recently concluded Kawempe North by-election, this was regarded by most political analysts across the nation as a precursor to the upcoming 2026 general elections. The NRM has clear intentions of regaining Kampala and, majorly, the Buganda-Busoga regions from the opposition, which has a fair percentage of the parliamentary seats.

Who is Uganda’s next president?

This is a growing question on the minds of Uganda’s citizens, with some feeling that the incumbent H.E. Museveni still has one last term to ive in seeing that Uganda continues to thrive as he has done so for close now to 40 years, ensuring economic stability, security for Uganda and the East African Community, improved service delivery, and many others.

However, some believe that enough is enough, and the time is now for change for Uganda to witness its first-ever peaceful presidential transition in a period of over 4 decades; hence, the tensions are shooting high and political adrenaline is rising between the ruling NRM and the opposition.

From the many silent voices whose noise is loudest, the opposition has not presented potential candidates fit to take on the mantle of the Fountain of Honor, and so they still want Museveni because he has proven over time to deliver.

Uganda’s last general election was conducted in 2021, where the current president, together with the ruling party, came out as immense winners with over 300 parliamentary seats and over 62 percent from the presidential election.

Nevertheless, the opposition for the first time garnered 35 percent in the presidential election, which they also referred to as a statement to the ruling party that its numbers had been shaken up.

The big question pops up once again: Is Uganda ready for the next general election in 2026?

There are increasing demands from all stakeholders for a better and free, fair election come 2026, starting with the Electoral Commission, which has to deal with increasing numbers of voters, which calls for more polling equipment and even better technology, more staff, procurement, and logistics, to mention but a few.

Secondly are the security operatives led by the Uganda Police, which also anticipates recruiting more manpower to cover all corners of the nation, keeping the election process with minimal or no interruptions as a result of insecurity.

There are some voices coming up and demanding new electoral reforms to make the process smoother and also to update the reforms that have been around since time immemorial.

And lastly are the biggest stakeholders, who are the Uganda masses; these are the main actors in the whole process because without them, nothing can go on. The people have been more awakened to participate more in this process even though the majority don’t show interest with doubts in the governing body that they believe plays in favor of the ruling party and government.

The state can’t achieve and fulfill all the requirements, but there are some big steps being taken to make sure the biggest percentage of the same are achieved, for example, updating the voter register, recruiting more manpower in all aspects, procuring updated biometrics, and many more.

This sovereign nation is built on democracy, where it is the majority that dictate how things should move, and so everyone is looking up to the year 2026 to elect their leaders into positions of power.