Awidi Iyer’s Ordeal: A Menstrual Dilemma in Rural Lango sub region.

It was mid-June 2024 when Awidi Iyer (not real name), a 13-year-old pupil at Angolo Church of Uganda Primary School in Otwal sub-county, Oyam district, faced a humiliating experience that would change her life forever.

It was her first period, and the blood stain on her uniform was visible for all to see.

As she walked through the school compound, her fellow pupils, especially the boys, made fun of her.

The teasing and laughter followed her all the way home through Angolo stream, where she felt like hiding forever. The insensitive youthful men in her community called her names, while her family members referred to her as a “reckless small girl.”

Awidi’s father called Aguda Igwir, once proud of her academic achievements, now saw her as “ripe for marriage.”

Aguda Igwir’s short-sightedness extended beyond his physical stature, as he gazed at his daughter’s blossoming womanhood through the myopic lenses of dowry and clan esteem rather than beholding her with worth the expansive eyes of father’s love.

Aguda Igwir believed that she(daughter) should quit school to attract dowry, which would bring him wealth and status, just like other men in their Pedi Cungkal clan and village.

“Igwir” is a nickname meaning stunted or very short in Lango dialect.

Ashamed and humiliated, Awidi locked herself at home for a week, unable to face her classmates or teachers.

Her poor mother Aromorac Albatina, with limited formal education and resources, devised an old piece of cloth from her own kitenge locally called ‘ikoi’clothing to give to Awidi as a makeshift sanitary towel.

Awidi’s story is not unique. Hundreds of thousands of girls in Lango and Uganda as a whole face similar challenge, leading to a worrying rate of school dropouts.

The stigma surrounding menstruation, lack of access to sanitary products, and inadequate facilities in schools all contribute to this problem.

Awidi’s ordeal highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to address the menstrual health challenges faced by girls in Uganda.

Touched by Awidi Iyer’s story, the Lango Paramount Chief, HRH Eng. Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, is calling on clan chiefs to use their networks of ‘atekere’ to educate the population about menstrual hygiene management, emphasizing that it’s a collective responsibility.

Also known as Won Nyaci Me Lango, Eng. Odongo Okune is urging parents and guardians to provide sanitary products for their daughters, just as community members would support each other in other ways.

He highlights the importance of community parenting, a vibrant tradition among the Lango people, where every child is considered everyone’s responsibility.

He suggests applying this principle to support girls from needy families with sanitary towels.

The Paramount Chief notes that girls who could become professionals like medical officers, lawyers, or engineers are dropping out of school due to lack of access to sanitary products.

He emphasizes the need to break the stigma surrounding menstruation and prioritize girls’ education.

The issue of menstruation on Monday made headlines in the Daily Monitor, one of Uganda’s top dailies in its Monday edition. The paper with the shouting headline “New Audit Report Leaves Stain On Government Period Record”, with the byline of Tonny Abet quoted the latest report which says six in 10 female learners have been absent from school because of menstruation.

The Auditor General has faulted the Ministry of education for failure to address issues related to menstrual hygiene which continues to affect female learners and hinder their progress”, reads the opening paragraph (news intro) of the Monitor news article.

The following day on Tuesday 4th March,2025, the Daily Monitor newspaper again came out with another emphatic editorial headline, “Let’s Take Menstrual Poverty Seriously”, to underscore the seriousness of the matter which most people simply put under the carpet as a not-so-important issue.

According to the report released by the AG Edward Akol,64 % of the female learners surveyed say they had been absent from school or class because of menstruation.

The AG says the Ministry of Education and Sports through its Gender Unit is responsible for promoting menstrual health and hygiene (MHH)in schools and providing guidance on programming for MHH management in schools.

The issue of menstrual hygiene management in Uganda’s schools is a pressing concern.

According to reports, despite the government’s efforts to promote girls’ education, thousands of girls are still forced to miss school, compromise their health, and suffer in silence due to lack of access to menstruation products and poor sanitary facilities.

The Ministry of Education’s inability to allocate 42 billion shillings, equivalent to only 0.05% of the 72 trillion budgets for the 2025/26 financial year, is a significant setback.

This amount could have provided essential support for girls to access sanitary facilities.

To address this issue, the government is being urged to provide free or subsidized menstrual products to school girls, particularly those from low-income backgrounds.

Partnerships with NGOs, private companies, or international organizations could facilitate this effort. Additionally, the government should prioritize the construction and maintenance of proper sanitation facilities in schools, including separate toilets/pit latrines for girls and boys, and ensuring a steady supply of water and soap.

Integrating comprehensive Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) education into the school curriculum is also crucial.

This would help dispel myths, misconceptions, and stigmas surrounding menstruation, ultimately empowering girls with the knowledge and confidence to manage their periods effectively.

Organizations like Girls for School Pads are already making a positive impact by providing low-cost reusable sanitary pads and educating girls about menstrual health.

In a passionate appeal, the Lango Paramount Chief, Eng Dr Odongo Okune, has urged clan chiefs, including those with expertise in health, to design campaign strategies in collaboration with stakeholders.

He says the goal is to sensitize communities about the importance of menstrual hygiene, ensuring that girls remain in school and become valuable contributors to society as mothers and professionals.

Won Nyaci Okune emphasized the need for collective action to address the challenges associated with menstrual hygiene.

He has called upon private companies and NGOs operating in the sub region to contribute towards the noble cause, providing resources and support to promote menstrual hygiene.

The Paramount Chief also urged the media, particularly local radio stations and influencers on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok, to use their influence to promote awareness and change mindsets about menstrual hygiene.

Instead of using these platforms to berate others or discuss politics the whole day, Eng. Odongo Okune suggested that they should be utilized for the greater good.

The Paramount Chief of Lango, HRH Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, has called upon parents in Lango to take proactive roles in supporting their children’s education.

He has emphasized that parents should not rely solely on the government, which has limited resources, to address the educational needs of their children.

Speaking on the importance of community involvement, the Paramount Chief asked each clan, known as “atekere,” to establish an Education Fund.

This fund, he says will cater to essential needs, including menstrual hygiene products for girls.

This initiative aims to address the challenges faced by female learners in Lango, who often miss school due to lack of access to menstrual hygiene products.

The Paramount Chief also advocated for the reactivation and strengthening of the position of Senior Woman Teachers in all schools. These educators have always played a crucial role in guiding female learners on menstrual hygiene and management, helping to break down stigmas and promote healthy practices.

By providing essential support and guidance, the Paramount Chief hopes to improve girls’ attendance and participation in school. He stressed that education is key to unlocking the potential of girls and women in Lango, and that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure they receive the support they need.

By prioritizing menstrual hygiene, the Paramount Chief Okune aims to create a supportive environment where girls and women can thrive, free from stigma and limitations.