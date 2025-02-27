Uganda’s Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has been elected President of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Parliamentary Assembly and Co-President of the OACPS-European Union Joint Parliamentary Assembly. His election marks a significant milestone for Uganda on the international stage, affirming the country’s growing diplomatic influence.

Tayebwa’s election was confirmed during a high-level meeting of the OACPS Parliamentary Assembly, where delegates entrusted him with the leadership of the body for the next two years. In his acceptance speech, Tayebwa expressed gratitude to the delegates for their confidence in him and the Ugandan Parliament. He also extended special appreciation to Speaker of Parliament Anita Among for nominating him, as well as President Yoweri Museveni for supporting his candidature.

“This is a vote of confidence not only in the Parliament of Uganda but in the government and country as a whole,” Tayebwa stated. “I promise to raise our flag high.”

As President of the OACPS Parliamentary Assembly, Tayebwa will be at the helm of key discussions and initiatives that shape relations between the European Union and OACPS member states. He outlined his priorities, emphasizing the implementation of the Samoa Agreement, the key legal framework governing cooperation between the OACPS and the European Union.

“My presidency will focus on the promotion of trade between the EU and ACP countries through the removal of non-tariff barriers, as well as peace and security, social and human development, equality and social cohesion, climate change, and immigration,” Tayebwa said. “Working together, we shall create a better world for all.”

His election comes at a critical time as OACPS seeks to strengthen its role in global governance and economic development. The organization, which brings together 79 member states from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, plays a crucial role in advocating for the interests of developing nations in international trade, climate action, and socio-economic progress.

Uganda’s leadership at the helm of the OACPS Parliamentary Assembly is expected to enhance the country’s diplomatic engagements, foster stronger economic partnerships, and amplify Africa’s voice on the global stage. Tayebwa’s tenure will be closely watched as he navigates the complex dynamics of international cooperation and development.

With Uganda assuming this influential role, the country is poised to play a bigger part in shaping policy directions that affect millions across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific regions. Tayebwa’s leadership will be instrumental in driving progressive change and ensuring that OACPS member states benefit from equitable partnerships with the European Union and other global actors.