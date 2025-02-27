President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today officially launched the BENNI Foods factory at Kaguta road, Kiruhura District, highlighting the significant impact it will have on the region’s agricultural and economic landscape.

The factory, which focuses on processing dairy products, promises to offer solutions to the challenges of excess milk production in the area, while also providing employment opportunities to the local community.

In his address, President Museveni expressed his gratitude to the investors for choosing Uganda as the destination for their factory.

“You are most welcome, you are in the right place at the right time. We have big potential here, and once the farmers are sensitized on how to properly care for their cows, we can produce more milk than we do now.”

The President also praised the people of Ankole for embracing his advice on settling in one place and adopting modern dairy farming practices.

“When we came here, we spoke to the elders and I am glad that they took our advice to settle in one place. When we introduced dairy farming, they welcomed it,” President Museveni remarked.

In light of the challenges faced by local farmers, the President urged them to prioritize the health and well-being of their cattle. He stressed the importance of planting more pasture for the cows, as “normally cows use their tongues to harvest grass, but now they are using their teeth to eat because the grass is short.”

He also warned against complacency, urging farmers to take proactive measures in caring for their livestock rather than relying solely on divine intervention.

Furthermore, the President assured the community that the government would be addressing the challenges related to electricity by providing a dedicated power line to support the factory. He also pledged to explore other mechanisms to mitigate energy-related difficulties in the area.

President Museveni emphasized the need for farmers to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture to access better breeds of cattle that could produce up to 30 liters of milk per day, compared to the current average of 5 liters.

“We have a solution for all problems of cattle,” he asserted, citing ongoing research into a vaccine for ticks. The vaccine, he explained, would ensure that when ticks bite cows, they would die instead of harming the animals.

Her Excellency Jessica Alupo, Vice President of Uganda, thanked President Museveni for his visionary leadership.

She acknowledged the President’s efforts in ensuring peace and security across the country, which has created a conducive environment for investors to thrive. She also commended President Museveni for his commitment to launching mega projects that will transform Uganda’s economy.

Mr. Jitendra, the CEO of BENNI Foods highlighted the company’s commitment to increasing milk production in the region.

“The factory aims to help local farmers produce more milk than the 100 liters we consume each day,” he said.

Currently, 73 local youths are employed at the factory, with more jobs expected to be created as the company progresses past its initial test phase.

The launch of BENNI Foods marks an important milestone in Uganda’s push for industrialization and sustainable agricultural development. The factory is expected to play a pivotal role in improving the livelihoods of local farmers, creating jobs, and boosting Uganda’s dairy industry.