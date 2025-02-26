According to Julius Mucunguzi the EC Public Relations Officer, the nomination exercise will be conducted at the Electoral Commission offices in Kawempe, located near Akamwesi Mall, after Kalerwe, along Gayaza Road. The first candidate will be nominated at 9:00 AM, with the rest in sequence.

“The nomination exercise is open to media coverage, but journalists are required to adhere to the guidelines set by the Returning Officer,” Julius stated.

The designated Returning Officer for these by-elections is Mr. Henry Makabayi, who other EC officials will support to ensure a smooth process.

The Commission has reminded prospective candidates that nomination exercises are not political rallies. In line with electoral laws, each candidate is only allowed to be accompanied by a proposer and a seconder during the nomination process.

The Kawempe Division North parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Similarly, the Kazo-Angola councilor seat became vacant after the previous officeholder was removed due to irregularities in the electoral process, prompting the need for a fresh election.

The EC has urged all stakeholders to adhere to the electoral guidelines to ensure a transparent and orderly nomination process ahead of the by-elections scheduled for a later date.