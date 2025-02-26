To succeed and stay long in politics, you must wear two important personalities at different times: – Sometimes, You must be sober, wise, cautious and measured in dealing with issues of the state and at another time you must be daring and aggressive to keep your enemies at bare.

But you must as well know the right time to interchange between these two personalities. Knowing when to be measured or aggressive is very important in life. This is the ideal management system used by our legendary president, H. E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

His tactical acumen of dealing with Bobi Wine’s goons has been a master stroke of weakening NUP starting with its former strong hold of Buganda.

The numerous attempts by Bobi wine to lead demonstrations against the country’s longest serving government have failed.

We all remember how the one million march totally flopped. How the United Forces of Change ( UFC) riots failed to the extent that Bobi Wine felt embarrassed and reported to sympathy seeking by kidnapping himself and later appeared in ghetto areas without the security minding him.

Moments later he rushed to Nkonko Njeru to visit late Paul Kafero’s burial ground. The “wanainch” minded their businesses and never followed his foolery.

As a typical guerrilla expert, Gen Museveni knows how to charge without endangering the local people because his major duty is to keep safe the people and their properties.

After several months of internal bickering and the eventual split away of Mpuga’s elite group from the NUP opportunists, coupled by lack of eye catching activities to keep Bobi wine and the group relevant in the community as well as failed political propaganda against the government, NUP have resorted to creation of stunts.

It wasn’t until the an unexpected turn of events that their web of lies began to unravel and they resorted to organizing a military related parade at the NUP headquarters in Kavule. They recruited their goons into a gang. It’s a public secret that they are looking for relevance.

A routine check by police to avert crime, fueled by growing suspicion, led to the mounting of a search at their premises leading to discovery of hidden exhibits as revealed by police in their written communication.

This act revealed Bobi Wine’s dishonest actions. Caught completely off guard, the brother and all other actors have to confront the consequences of their betrayal to the state. Of course government can’t just look on and let the recruitment of a militia like kind of gang go Scott free.

Lack of strategy by the opposition politicians raise concerns about their strategic preparedness in challenging the status quo. They often fail to learn from past experiences and adapt to new situations, making them vulnerable to government traps.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a researcher, political analyst and Ass. RCC Jinja City.

Tel. 0754877595

Email: georgemubiru93@gmail.com