Police in Rukungiri District are investigating an incident in which an armed robber was killed by a mob, and a stolen AK-47 rifle was recovered.

According to ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson, the incident occurred on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at around 8:30 p.m. along Karegyesa Road in Rukungiri town.

Police received a tip-off from a concerned citizen about a mob action involving suspected robbers armed with a gun. Officers from Rukungiri Central Police Station’s Field Force Unit (FFU) responded swiftly and arrived at Butimba, where they found a man lying dead in a pool of blood beside an AK-47 rifle.

“The gun, with serial number UG POL 565810907-27608, was loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition. It had been stolen from a police officer, No. 70464 PC Adriko Benard, on January 19, 2025, at his bed near Kabale University – Rukungiri Branch in Nyakaina Cell, Buyanja Town Council,” ASP Maate said.

The deceased was identified as Akampurira Marc Kamp, a resident of Nyakina Village, Buyanja Sub-county. His identity was confirmed using a national ID found in his wallet. His body was later taken to Rwakabengo Health Center III mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two armed men robbed Agaba Kenneth’s hardware shop of UGX 8 million at gunpoint. They fired one shot, but no one was injured. However, the gun reportedly jammed, prompting the suspects to flee.

As the suspects struggled with the malfunctioning firearm, residents realized what had happened and pursued them. One of the robbers, who was carrying the gun, was caught and lynched by the mob, while the second suspect, believed to be the deceased’s brother, managed to escape and is currently on the run.

ASP Maate commended the bravery of the local residents but urged the public to always report criminal activities to law enforcement instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and efforts to arrest the second suspect are being made so that he is brought to book,” Maate stated.