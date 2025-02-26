For Field starters, the topography of Budiope west is well engraved in Buyende district, a sanctuary birthed by Kamuli, in the year of beautification 2010.

What then makes so astounding , Milly Babirye Babalanda, command overwhelming popularity in the parliamentary contestation for Budiope west?

Social Introspection-

Babalanda’s stature of character is one of listening deeply to the emotional aspirations of the populace right from the youths of Igoola, to the women of kiteta, not negating the men of makanga areas. For the first time in the historicity of Budiope west, the voters have an anchorage of getting a leader of substance in Babalanda whose aim is not politicking but granting all Budiope citizens time to air their long term painful grievances towards service delivery.

Adored Philanthropist-

Just ask the voters of budola, or even inquire from the young guys of Igalalala, they will openly tell you will reverence, that Babalanda has a very rich heart. she is ever Sharing the little or much with the masses, right from mattresses to soap items, clothes to seedlings for farming, domestic items to school fees where need calls. This is a social consolation for the first time in Budiope west, wherein voters were used to Empty rhetoric of politicians with no consumer value , and empathy for human kind.

Strategic Lobbyist-

Heroic women leaders are impelled by virtuous actions and less of lamentations. to the voters of Budiope west, this is a golden description of BBM( Babalanda). Her diligence in rallying civil servants in Ngandho, government workers in Kibaale and public servants in Kitukiro, has impressively improved service delivery in schools and medical centers, inducing a new age of transformation in Budiope, and endearing BBM with flavour in the voting dish of registered voters.

Yes indeed you now know, why Milly Babalanda, in the serenity of buyende’s horizons, shall win the coveted seat, # Budiope west 2026……..

(Lutwama is a Nationalist , sms 0786672301)