President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today reaffirmed his commitment to uplifting Ugandans outside the money economy.

While visiting Mrs. Harriet Ahimbisibwe, a beneficiary of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Kyarukobwa village, Kyaruhanga ward, Kagongo division, Ibanda municipality, the President emphasized that his priority is helping those outside the money economy rather than focusing on the well-off.

The visit was part of President Museveni’s performance assessment zonal tour on wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) in Ankole subregion which started today.

In response to critics questioning his visits to ordinary Ugandans engaged in small-scale farming, the President firmly defended his approach.

“I saw someone in the newspaper asking why I am visiting people with pigs and chickens instead of the well-established. I will respond to them through my social media and remind them that Jesus Christ himself said he came for the poor, not those already doing well,” President Museveni said.

He emphasized that since coming to power, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has always prioritized moving Ugandans from subsistence farming into the money economy.

“In the 1960s, only 10% of the population was engaged in the money economy while 90% were asleep, but today, 68% have woken up and joined the money economy,” he noted.

“ Our focus is not on the rich but on those still trapped in poverty. Just like Jesus left the 99 sheep to look for the one that was lost, we are concentrating on helping those who have not yet joined the money economy.”

He praised Mrs. Ahimbisibwe for making good use of the PDM funds, noting that she now rears 21 pigs, has acquired a plot of land, and rented more land for maize farming.

“When I asked her about her education, she said she is a Primary Seven dropout but her mindset is as sharp as someone who completed Senior Six. That is the spirit we want,”he remarked.

The President also supported her with an additional shs10m to boost her farming and promised to provide the farm with transport means.

Reflecting on Uganda’s economic journey, President Museveni highlighted the progress made since independence, noting that in some areas like Bunyaruguru only 11% of households were in the money economy back then.

By 2013, he cited that 32% of the households had joined the money economy, but 68% were still struggling , a gap he aimed to close through initiatives like Operation Wealth Creation and the PDM.

“Before we came into government, 1,222 babies out of 10,000 would die due to poor health, and life expectancy was just 40 years,” he said.

“Poverty knows no religion or political party whether you are Catholic, Protestant, or Muslim, we all need food security and money to build a better life.”

The President also urged local leaders, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), and other officials to ensure proper implementation of the PDM, warning against corruption and misuse of funds.

“This money is not for the government , it is your money. Leaders must stop underestimating the power of the PDM. Those stealing the funds are betraying their own people,”he stressed.

He concluded by announcing plans to develop key infrastructure in the area, including the Kagongo road and upgrading the Ibanda-Mbarara road, as part of broader efforts to support economic growth.

Welcoming the President to her home in Kyarukobwa village, Kyaruhanga ward, Kagongo division, Mrs. Ahimbisibwe shared her journey since she benefited from the PDM. She revealed that in 2023, she applied for and received a loan of Shs 1 million through her PDM group.

“With the Shs 880,000 I got, I bought two female pigs, each at Shs 350,000, and used the remaining money to buy feeds and gumboots,” she said.

Despite initial setbacks with two pigs she had before, Mrs. Ahimbisibwe’s fortunes changed when the new pigs reproduced, one gave birth to nine piglets and the other to ten.

“I sold some of the pigs and earned Shs 1.2 million, the rest is history. So far, I have sold 22 pigs,” she added.

The growing income from pig farming allowed her to purchase a plot of land and rent additional farmland to expand her activities.

She also uses pig manure as fertilizer for her banana plantation, which has boosted her crop yield.

“Before this, I only depended on my banana plantation, but the income was very little. Now, with pig farming, I earn more, and my bananas grow better because of the manure ,” Mrs. Ahimbisibwe explained.

Her story captivated President Museveni, who emphasized that the PDM is designed to help those still struggling economically, rather than focusing on the already well-off.

The visit was also attended by Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Bright Rwamirama, the State Minister for Animal Industry, Hon. Alice Kaboyo, the State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister for Luwero Triangle and Rwenzori Region, Hon. Evelyn Anite , the State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization, Members of Parliament, Religious leaders, among other officials.