MASAKA, Uganda — As Uganda’s political landscape heats up ahead of the 2026 general elections, Hon. Richard Ssebamala, the Member of Parliament for Bukoto Central Constituency, is positioning himself as a transformative leader within the Democratic Party (DP). The 46-year-old construction engineer and businessman is gearing up to challenge Norbert Mao, the current DP president and Minister of Justice, in a bid to revive the fortunes of Uganda’s oldest political party.

Sebamala’s rise from a successful career in construction to a prominent political figure has been marked by a commitment to service delivery, anti-corruption advocacy, and community empowerment. His entry into the race for DP presidency signals a potential shift in the party’s direction, as he seeks to restore its historical significance and appeal to a new generation of Ugandans.

From Construction Sites to Parliament

Born in Gulama Village, Masaka District, Sebamala’s journey to politics was shaped by humble beginnings. After studying civil engineering at Kyambogo University, he built a reputation as a hands-on construction engineer, working on major projects such as the Masaka-Nyendo road and government buildings under Zzimwe Enterprises.

His transition to politics was inspired by a desire to address the struggles of his constituents in Bukoto Central. In 2021, he unseated Edward Ssekandi, ending the former vice president’s 26-year grip on the constituency. Since then, Sebamala has focused on improving education, healthcare, and youth empowerment, earning him widespread support.

A Vision for the Democratic Party

Sebamala’s bid for the DP presidency comes at a critical time for the party, which has struggled to regain its footing in Uganda’s political arena dominated by the National Resistance Movement (NRM). He aims to rebuild the party’s grassroots structures and position it as a viable alternative to the ruling NRM.

“I’ve loved politics since my childhood, and I believe this is the right time to cooperate with other leaders to bring change,” Sebamala said in an interview. “The Democratic Party has a rich history, and it’s time to restore its glory.”

His vision includes fostering unity within the party, leveraging his network across East Africa, and addressing the needs of ordinary Ugandans. He has also been a vocal critic of corruption and the NRM’s 38-year rule under President Yoweri Museveni, a stance that resonates with many disillusioned voters.

Community Impact and Youth Empowerment

Beyond politics, Sebamala has made significant contributions to his community through the Sebamala Foundation, which supports education, health, and sports initiatives. The annual Sebamala Cup football tournament has become a symbol of his commitment to youth development.

“Growing up, I learned the value of hard work and giving back to the community,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always been passionate about empowering young people and women in my constituency.”

Challenges Ahead

Despite his achievements, Sebamala faces an uphill battle in his quest for the DP presidency. The party’s internal dynamics, the influence of the NRM, and the need to build a cohesive strategy will test his leadership skills.

Political analysts note that Sebamala’s success will depend on his ability to unite the party, articulate a clear vision, and deliver on his promises. “Politics is a zero-sum game,” said one analyst. “Sebamala has the momentum, but he must navigate the complexities of Uganda’s political landscape to succeed.”

A New Chapter for the Democratic Party?

As Sebamala prepares to challenge Norbert Mao, his campaign is being closely watched by DP supporters and political observers alike. His blend of practical experience, community engagement, and anti-corruption advocacy offers a fresh perspective for a party seeking to reclaim its relevance.

“Every appearance in parliament is like scoring a goal for my team,” Sebamala said. “I’m ready to lead the Democratic Party to victory and bring hope to Ugandans.”

With the 2026 elections on the horizon, Sebamala’s journey could mark a new chapter for the Democratic Party—and for Uganda’s political future.

Why DP matters

The Democratic Party (DP) in Uganda stands out as one of the country’s oldest and most historically significant political parties, but its role and influence have evolved alongside competitors like the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and the newer National Unity Platform (NUP). Here’s a breakdown of how DP compares to these parties based on history, ideology, support base, and current standing as of February 26, 2025.

History and Roots

DP, founded in 1954, is Uganda’s oldest political party, predating independence in 1962. It emerged from Buganda’s Catholic community, initially pushing for national unity against colonial rule. This contrasts with UPC, formed in 1960, which drew strength from Protestant and northern Ugandan support, often aligning with broader nationalist goals. NRM, established in 1986 by Yoweri Museveni after a bush war, isn’t a traditional party but a “movement” that dominated post-conflict Uganda, sidelining older parties like DP and UPC with its no-party system until 2005. FDC, splitting from NRM in 2004, and NUP, launched in 2019, are younger, born out of opposition to NRM’s long rule—FDC from reformist insiders, NUP from Bobi Wine’s populist surge. DP’s deep historical roots give it a legacy edge, but its early prominence has faded compared to NRM’s grip and NUP’s recent rise.

Ideology and Vision

DP brands itself as moderate and conservative, historically balancing social justice with Buganda’s interests, though it’s broadened its appeal over time. Its current leader, Norbert Mao, emphasizes cooperation, as seen in his 2022 alliance with Museveni, shifting DP toward pragmatism. UPC, once socialist-leaning under Milton Obote, now struggles to define itself beyond its past glory. NRM’s ideology is flexible—officially a “movement” for all, it’s practically Museveni’s vehicle, blending patronage with development promises. FDC pushes liberal democracy and anti-corruption, appealing to those wanting systemic change without NRM’s baggage. NUP, under Bobi Wine, is populist and youth-driven, focusing on freedom and justice with less ideological rigidity. DP’s middle-ground stance contrasts with NUP’s radical energy and NRM’s entrenched pragmatism, but it lacks the sharp edge of FDC’s reformism.

Support Base

DP’s traditional stronghold is Buganda, especially among Catholics, though its regional pull has weakened. It once rivaled UPC, which dominated northern Uganda, but both have lost ground to NRM’s nationwide machine, built on patronage and rural support. FDC draws urban, educated voters and some ex-NRM supporters, while NUP has exploded in Buganda and among youth, fueled by Wine’s charisma and anti-establishment vibe. DP’s base feels nostalgic—tied to its past rather than a growing demographic—unlike NUP’s dynamic youth wave or NRM’s broad, if coerced, reach. Posts on X often note DP and UPC as rooted in Uganda’s “natural” religious and ethnic divides, while newer parties like NUP and FDC ride waves of discontent.

Current Standing and Influence

As of 2025, DP’s influence is a shadow of its pre-independence peak. With 11 seats in the 2011 parliament and a drop-off since, its deal with NRM—Mao joining Museveni’s cabinet—has split the party and alienated purists, though it’s kept DP relevant. NRM, with 293 seats in 2021, remains the juggernaut, rigging elections and wielding state power. UPC, at 9 seats in 2006, is a relic, clinging to Obote’s legacy. FDC, with 36 seats in 2021, is the main opposition but struggles against NRM’s tactics and NUP’s rise. NUP, grabbing 57 seats in 2021, has eclipsed DP and FDC in visibility, especially in Buganda, though it lacks NRM’s resources. DP’s survival hinges on coalition-building, but it’s outpaced by NUP’s momentum and dwarfed by NRM’s dominance.

Challenges and Prospects

DP faces internal rifts (e.g., defections to NUP in 2020) and a diluted identity after aligning with NRM, a stark contrast to FDC and NUP’s defiance. NRM’s challenge is succession—Museveni’s age looms large—while UPC grapples with irrelevance. FDC risks being squeezed between NRM’s might and NUP’s flair, and NUP must prove it’s more than a protest vote. DP’s grassroots vision, as Sebamala pushes, could revive it, but it’s a long shot against NRM’s control and NUP’s populist surge.

In short, DP’s history and moderation set it apart, but it’s outmuscled by NRM, outshone by NUP, and outflanked by FDC’s sharper opposition. Its future depends on rediscovering a bold purpose in Uganda’s crowded, NRM-skewed political ring. What do you think—can DP stage a comeback, or is it stuck in the past?

Brian Mugenyi is a freelance journalist based in Kampala. Follow him on Twitter @MugenyiBrian.