President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today received a special message from His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of the Republic of South Africa, at State House Entebbe.

The message was delivered by Ms. Ayanda Dlodlo, the special envoy of President Ramaphosa.

Accompanying the envoy was Ms. Tshabalala Bajabulile Swazi, the former Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), who is seeking support for her candidacy for the presidency of the African Development Bank.

President Museveni warmly welcomed the special message from President Ramaphosa and held discussions with the delegation on matters of mutual interest.