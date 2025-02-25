We have obtained a leaked letter (attached) from team Elioda where he write seeking a meeting with President Museveni to press him to call MP Naome Kibaju MP Sheema North to stand down. The letter was said to have been delivered to State House by Eng. Raymond Kamugisha a close ally of Dr. Elioda. Dr. Elioda contested against Hon. Kateshumbwa Dicksons former Commissioner Customs URA and former Chairman World Customs Organization Council and suffered a humiliating defeat.

Following his assessment he decided to run to Sheema North to dislodge Kibaju who recently lost a husband. In his calculations he assumes that Hon. Kibaju is weaker following the death of Obadia Ntebekaine hence the onslaught to the extend of writing to President Museveni.

Sources from Sheema indicate that Dr. Elioda has teamed up some officials against the MPs in the area who are known to work closely together as a team.

They rushed to establish an NRM Nyekundire group to seek attention from President Museveni during his PDM tour of Ankole and are apparently planning a demonstration against Hon. Kibaju.

Efforts to reach some area MPs like Naome went unanswered while Hon. Katesh couldn’t be reached as he is said to be in Brussels Belgium.