The inability to manage menstruation with dignity often forces girls to miss school, increasing their vulnerability to early pregnancies and forced marriages.

Recognizing the urgent need to support adolescent girls, Malaika Reusable Pads, with support from Action Aid Uganda and UNFPA, launched an initiative to promote the use of quality, eco-friendly reusable sanitary pads. This intervention aims to restore girls’ dignity, empower them to stay in school and reduce their susceptibility to early marriages.

Three primary schools Kapkwere Primary School, Chemwania Primary School, and Chebinyiny Primary School benefited from the initiative. A total of 200 girls received packets of reusable sanitary pads, ensuring they could continue their education without interruption.

Beyond the distribution of sanitary products, the initiative also focused on equipping girls with knowledge about menstrual health and hygiene management. Training sessions were conducted to help the students understand their reproductive health and learn how to manage menstruation safely and hygienically.

To ensure continued support, school clubs were established in each of the beneficiary schools. These clubs serve as safe spaces where girls can discuss their experiences, share menstrual health tips, and receive guidance on making healthy life choices as they navigate puberty.

Additionally, the Red Box Initiative was introduced in the schools. This program provides emergency sanitary pads to girls who might experience unexpected menstrual periods during school hours.

By ensuring that girls do not have to miss class or return home due to a lack of sanitary products, the initiative significantly contributes to reducing school absenteeism.

According to Ms. Dorothy Awori, the Executive Director of Malaika Reusable Pads, the initiative has gained the support of key community actors, including parents, teachers, Village Health Teams, School Management Committees, and religious leaders. Their involvement is crucial in ensuring that the fight against teenage pregnancies and child marriages is sustained at the grassroots level.

Ms. Chebet Rose, the Senior female teacher of Kapkwere Primary School in the Kween district, expressed deep appreciation for Action Aid Uganda’s support. “Many of our girls have been missing school because of a lack of pads. With this initiative, we hope to see increased school attendance and fewer early marriages among our girls,” she stated.

Parents also play a critical role in this campaign. Mrs. Cherop Sylvia, a parent at Chebinyiny Primary School in Bukwo, acknowledged the need for greater parental involvement in their children’s education. “Most parents in our community have not been actively engaged in their children’s education. With this newly launched community campaign, we hope to mobilize parents to fight vices like early marriage and ensure their children stay in school,” she said.

The Malaika Reusable Pads initiative demonstrates how menstrual health interventions can significantly impact girls’ education and overall well-being. By addressing menstrual hygiene challenges, the initiative helps break the cycle of school dropouts, early pregnancies, and child marriages. As more community leaders and parents join the fight, there is renewed hope that the future of young girls in Kween and Bukwo will be one of education, empowerment, and opportunity rather than forced marriages and lost potential.