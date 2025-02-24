Standing on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket, Elma believes her journey through beauty pageantry has been more than just about glamour it has laid the foundation for her transition into political leadership.

For Elma, beauty contests provided a platform to build essential skills in competitiveness and servitude, both of which she now sees as fundamental in politics. “The beauty contests of my youth instilled a competitive spirit in me. After serving my tenure as Miss Tourism Uganda, I developed skills that are necessary for political achievement. I believe the time to serve on a higher pedestal is now,” she said.

Her reign as Miss Tourism Uganda allowed her to meet prominent political figures, shaping her belief that she could make a meaningful contribution to her community. One standout encounter was with former Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga. Elma recalls, “I did tree planting with the former Speaker, which marked the beginning of the ‘Go Green Karamoja’ project. She remarked to me that I had the hallmarks of a good leader and could in the future serve them in a bigger office.”

The seed of political ambition had been planted, and Elma knew it was time to pursue her goal. She describes herself as a dynamic leader, youth advocate, and champion for economic empowerment, dedicated to driving tangible change. Her leadership is defined by adaptability, energy, and a commitment to turning ideas into real results.

“My leadership is not about empty promises but about action,” she emphasized. “With a strong international and local network, I am well-positioned to bridge gaps and create meaningful opportunities for young people across Northern Uganda.”

Who is Challa Elma Kapel?

Elma’s roots run deep in Uganda’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. Born in Kotido District, her father hails from Nakapelimoru, Kotido, while her mother is from Nakapiripirit in the Karamoja region. Growing up in one of Uganda’s least developed areas, Elma gained firsthand experience of the challenges facing youth, especially in Northern Uganda.

This background has driven her passion to uplift the region through education, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

Her education is equally impressive, with Elma being a highly accomplished academic. She holds an ongoing MSc in Global Logistics, Operations, and Supply Chain Management from Northumbria University in the UK. Elma also boasts a First-Class BA in Global Business Management from the University of Northampton, a BA in Media and Drama from Cardiff Metropolitan University, and an Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education from Buddo Secondary School.

Elma’s career has been characterized by her work in various sectors aimed at empowering youth. From her time as Miss Tourism Uganda, where she served as a national tourism ambassador promoting Uganda’s heritage, to her involvement in the Ateker International Development Organisation (AIDO), Elma has consistently used her platform to advocate for the development of communities and the preservation of cultural identity.

Her professional journey further includes serving as a Program Officer for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), where she contributed to immigration and governance projects, focusing particularly on youth inclusion in economic development.

As an aspiring Youth MP for Northern Uganda, Elma’s key focus areas include promoting youth employment and entrepreneurship, improving access to quality education and vocational training, and advocating for civic engagement and leadership. She also sees tourism and cultural development as vital components for driving economic growth in the region.

Elma’s vision for Northern Uganda is rooted in sustainable progress and youth empowerment. “This is not about politics. This is about leadership that delivers real results,” she says. “Together, we can build a future where every young person in Northern Uganda has access to opportunities.”

Her commitment to youth employment and entrepreneurship will see her push for policies that promote innovation, skill development, and job creation. She also plans to advocate for the improvement of educational systems and vocational training, ensuring that young people are equipped with the tools they need to thrive.

Elma’s leadership promises a fresh perspective. “With my background in community development, entrepreneurship, tourism, and governance, I am dedicated to amplifying youth voices and creating sustainable opportunities for young people in Uganda,” she adds.

Elma’s candidacy is not only a step into the political arena but a continuation of her lifelong commitment to making tangible changes in her community. With her international experience, education, and leadership acumen, she stands ready to represent the youth of Northern Uganda and drive the region forward with action-driven leadership.

As she campaigns for the Youth MP position, Elma aims to carry the same determination, elegance, and commitment that once earned her a crown only this time, she seeks to crown the future of Northern Uganda with lasting opportunities and real progress.