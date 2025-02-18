President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today received credentials from two newly appointed Ambassadors at State House, Entebbe.

The envoys included Her Excellency Fardowsa Mohamed Qanyare, Somalia’s new Ambassador to Uganda and His Excellency Paul Malong Akaro, the new Ambassador of South Sudan to Uganda.

During the meeting, President Museveni emphasized the importance of ideological clarity in addressing conflicts.

“Fighting is about ideology. You should be able to see what is in your interest. Back in 1971, Somalia was a very strong nation and it supported us when we were fighting Amin. It is really unfortunate to see continued fighting there.”

He further reiterated Uganda’s welcoming stance towards African refugees, saying,” Uganda is your home”.

“We have many Somalis here in Kansanga as well as South Sudanese. Any African facing difficulties can come and settle here until they find stability,”he said.

Ambassador Fardowsa assured President Museveni that stability in Somalia is improving.

She expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and Somalia.

Ambassador Akaro also provided an update on South Sudan’s progress, stating that the country is experiencing a period of stability and working towards long-term peace

He confirmed that national elections, initially scheduled for December 2026, have been rescheduled to 2027 to allow for better preparations.

“South Sudan is moving forward and while challenges remain, we are committed to ensuring a peaceful electoral process in 2027,” he said.

President Museveni concluded the meeting by reaffirming Uganda’s support for peace and cooperation in the region, encouraging both Ambassadors to work towards strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between their respective countries and Uganda.