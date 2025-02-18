President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today hosted His Beatitude Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa, Theodore II

at State House, Entebbe.

Pope Theodore II is the leader of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Alexandria and All Africa, one of the oldest Christian patriarchates. He is the spiritual head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Africa and is based in Alexandria, Egypt.

President Museveni and the Pope’s discussions centered on fostering religious harmony, unity, and the role of faith in promoting peace and development across the African continent.

Pope Theodore II praised the President for his commitment to upholding freedom of worship in Uganda.

He also expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to the Orthodox Church and commended President Museveni’s role in supporting religious freedom.

“Your Excellency, we bring you the gratitude of the Orthodox Church for the warm reception we have received. We feel great joy that you are a father to His Eminence Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi, the Archbishop of the Orthodox Church in Uganda,” the Pope said.

He further highlighted the strong ties between Uganda and the Orthodox Church, noting that Metropolitan Muzeeyi enjoys a peaceful relationship with the leadership in Uganda.

“Whenever he is in Egypt, we are always happy to receive him, and I know that his heart is at peace because of you. May the Lord bless you,” Pope Theodore II added.

Pope Theodore II also acknowledged Uganda’s efforts in fostering peace and unity in the region, particularly regarding conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He highlighted the Orthodox Church’s presence in this country, providing support to children and orphanages.

“We respect both Muslims and Christians alike. We also recognize that fundamentalism exists in various forms, and we pray that the Lord grants you Your Excellency and Maama good health and strength to continue leading with wisdom,” the Pope added.

Meanwhile, the delegation is set to visit Lwemiyaga before proceeding to Gulu as part of their engagements in Uganda.

On his part, President Museveni emphasized the need for mutual respect among different religious and cultural groups, referencing the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan.

“Jesus was clear , judge what you do, not what you say or claim to be. Those who disturb others in the name of religion are misguided,” he said as he criticized religious extremism.

“Even in African culture, we do not impose our personal beliefs on others. I told former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir that my list of haram is much longer than his. I don’t eat fish; I call it a snake. I don’t eat chicken or many other things because of our ridges. But the difference with African tribes is that even when my neighbors eat these things, we respect one another and live together in peace,” President Museveni remarked.

Addressing the dangers of identity politics, the President warned against sectarianism, stating, “If I don’t respect someone because he is not from my tribe, then I am an enemy of myself first and foremost. We have little regard for sectarianism because even Jesus did not preach division.”

The meeting was also attended by the Vice President , H.E Jessica Alupo and Archbishop Jeronymos Muzeeyi of the Orthodox Church in Uganda, among other dignitaries.