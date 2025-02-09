The Deputy Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Rt Hon. Rose Namayanja Nsereko has implored parents to equip their children with hands-on skills.

While addressing a church congregation at St. John’s Nakanyonyi Church of Uganda today (February 9), Namayanja noted that through empowering of the youths with hands on skills, these will benefit them in the future to become job creator and not job seekers adding that this has also been championed by the NRM government.

“The reason why the government is focused on skills development of the youths is because they want to have a country that has job creators but not seekers,” Namayanja said, adding that what the youths do during their youthful age determines their future. ” What the youths do during their youthful age will determine what they will become in the next years,” Namayanja said

She noted that many people are in great positions in the country and the world at large because of the fruits of kindness from other people.

Namayanja noted that just like it is in marriages, a woman can work harder but not be appreciated by her husband but this means that she should give up adding that one should never stop doing because our God that we serve will always appreciate us at a perfect time.

The Deputy Secretary General appealed to the school going children to focus on their education other than focusing on how much money a club spent to purchase a certain player.

“Focus on your books and not football clubs. I am an Arsenal supporter and if I want, I can go and watch the match live at Emirates Stadium but as a student, you have exams in a few days to come but you are focused on football other than your education.

Stick to your education for as long as you have an opportunity to study, do that. You can be anything in this world with education,” Namayanja said, adding that the role of the elders is to prepare the young one to take over Uganda in the coming years.

“Time will come when we shall be no more and it is you the young ones to move the country ahead but be advised that it’s only those that are prepared that will benefit from the future,” Namayanja said.

“Your education does not benefit your parents. You are the first beneficiary of your education,” Namayanja said, adding that it is not your fault to come from a poor family but it will be your fault to come up with a family that is not up to your expectations.

She appealed to the students to always dream big.

At the same event Namayanja contributed sh5m towards the fathers and mothers’ union.

Eunice Nsubuga, Chairperson of the Mothers Union at St. John’s Nakanyonyi revealed that through their union, they plan to empower youths starting from their respective villages to district and other parts of the country adding that many youths had become chaotic and drug addicts.

“Many of the youths that we have here have started taking drugs and this isn’t something that we want as parents. Through our union, we plan to empower them so that they can become useful people in the community and the country at large,” Nsubuga said, adding that the church can not address all the community issues.

“We plan to partner with different government entities and through this, we shall mobilize resources and implement sustainable solutions, especially in youth empowerment and vocational training,” Nsubuga said.