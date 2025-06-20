KAMPALA. Dr. Matthias Magoola, the Founder and Managing Director of Dei Biopharma Ltd, has been honoured with the prestigious “Faces of Science” Award in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation in Uganda.

The award, presented by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI-OP), was officially handed to Dr. Magoola by Deputybl Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa who represented President Yoweri Museveni during the closing ceremony of National Science Week 2025 at Kololo Independence Grounds, on Friday, June 20.

It was received by Dei BioPharma Ltd, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hitesh Upreti, on half of Dr. Magoola who is out of the country, having travelled after delivering an incisive Key Note Address at the opening of the Science Week on Monday June 16, in which he outlined his vision of Dei BioPharma leading African in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology innovation.

STI Minister Dr. Monica Musenero described Dr. Magoola as one of Uganda’s most impactful scientific innovators, selected through a rigorous vetting process.

“He was chosen for this award for his contribution in biotechnology and pharmaceutical innovation, establishing Uganda’s capacity for advanced drug and vaccine manufacturing,” she said.

Dr. Musenero noted that the award not only celebrates individual excellence but also reflects Uganda’s ambition to become a knowledge-based, innovation-led economy.

“Through the awards, we aim to elevate the stories of Ugandan scientists and illuminate the pathways for younger generations to pursue scientific careers,” she said.

“This strengthens our national identity and lays the foundation for a science-led socioeconomic transformation.”

Other awardees included Dr. Edward Kazaire, Dr. Godfrey Asea, Dr. Grace Nambatya and Paul Isaac Musasizi, CEO of Kiira Motors Corporation among others.

Dr. Magoola’s Dei Biopharma Ltd, located in Matugga, Wakiso District, is Uganda’s first large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Under his leadership, the facility is working to produce life-saving biological drugs, vaccines, and cancer therapies locally, reducing reliance on expensive imports.

The company is also developing biosimilars—affordable alternatives to high-cost biologic treatments for diseases like cancer, diabetes, and sickle cell anaemia.

This push for local production comes amid growing concern over global supply chain disruptions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed Uganda’s vulnerability in sourcing essential medicines.

Dr. Magoola has also emphasised regional health resilience, aiming to position Uganda as a pharmaceutical export leader in East and Central Africa.

Dr. Magoola’s scientific achievements extend far beyond national borders. He was recently honoured with the African Excellence and Personality Award (ACEPA) 2025 in Accra, Ghana, for his leadership in economic and healthcare innovation. Earlier this year, he also received accolades at the 2025 Ratna Pharma Awards in India and was named Best Researcher at the International Molecular Biologist Awards in December 2024 for his pioneering work with mRNA technology in developing therapeutic drugs and protein-based vaccines.

Through Dei Biopharma, Dr. Magoola has filed over 100 patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for treatments targeting cancer, HIV, Alzheimer’s, malaria, TB, diabetes, and sickle cell disease.

In a recent milestone, the USPTO published his patent on February 6, 2025, for a novel cancer treatment using guided RNA, aimed at disrupting mutated genes responsible for cancer. Just a month earlier, on January 7, the USPTO accepted his patent application for the world’s first universal vaccine against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), a major threat to livestock in Uganda and beyond.

Dr. Magoola has also co-authored a landmark scientific paper published in the internationally peer-reviewed journal Cancers. The article, “Current Progress and Future Perspectives of RNA-Based Cancer Vaccines: A 2025 Update,” highlights the potential of RNA-based vaccines and a cost-effective CAR-T cell immunotherapy developed at Dei Biopharma.

Unlike existing CAR-T therapies—such as those from Legend Biotech and Johnson & Johnson, which cost over $500,000 per patient—Dr. Magoola’s approach targets cancer-causing genes directly, offering a more scalable and affordable solution for patients in low- and middle-income countries.



The Faces of Science Award is part of Uganda’s long-term vision to expand its economy tenfold by 2040 through strategic investment in science, technology, and innovation.

The recognition of Dr. Magoola marks a defining moment in this journey, showcasing how homegrown research and manufacturing can transform public health and economic development.

The award ceremony at Kololo concluded a week-long showcase of scientific innovation and public engagement under the theme “Science for National Transformation.”