By Edrisa Ssentongo

The 2025 PRAU Run attracted top corporates in Kampala who were encouraged to practice a healthy lifestyle that involved physical activities like taking part in a run for both leisure and good health.

Organized by the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), the run kicked off from Sideline Bar and Restaurant (Lugogo Indoor Stadium) through upper Kololo, and participants were required to run for 5 kilometres.

Joel Kagina emerged winner of the 5km race, Baguma Robert came in 2nd position, Edrisa Ssentongo in 3rd, Asaba James in 4th, Lule Eriah in 5th, Kiwanuka Emmauel in 6th, Annet Nakasozi in 7th, Zziwa Joel in 8th, Barbra Ssina in 9th, and Namboozo Josephine in 10th. All the winners received an accolade courtesy of African Dreamz and a Hamper from Movit Products.

The run aimed to raise health awareness among Public Relations specialists and Corporates from other fields, emphasizing the importance of physical well-being alongside professional development.

PRAU President Irene Nakasiita, highlighted the Association’s efforts in raising health awareness among its members, as well as creating a platform for members to meet and greet.

“With the run, we don’t only look at it as a leisure activity, but rather a moment of promoting good health. We run to beat non-communicable diseases, promote wellness for our members for a happier and productive workforce in the Profession by not only focusing on the health aspect but leveraging the networking amongst members”, Nakasiita said.

“The run is part of the member mobilization and coordination strategy for the Association,” she added.

This year, PRAU has a number of activities lined up to benefit members as part of the value they attain by being affiliated to the Association.

Nakasiita used this opportunity to call upon those not yet members to join this vibrant and fast-moving body of communication and PR professionals.

“We would want those who are not yet members to be part of these upcoming events that present a great networking but also professional development opportunity, because beyond the fun like what we witnessed at the PRAU Run, we have initiatives like the National PR Symposium that is scheduled for 25th July 2025, where critical issues in the PR space are deliberated, with the intention of advancing the Association’s and member’s aspiration’s forward,” Nakasiita further elucidated.

During the run, participants were treated to a variety of engaging activities like aerobics, mini marathons, wellness talks, and a networking session, all tailored to enhance member engagement.

Several corporate entities collaborated with PRAU to ensure the success of the event, and these included Centenary Bank, Nile Breweries Limited, Sideline Bar and Restaurant, Affinity Media, C-Care, African Dreamz, Rwenzori Mineral Water, Uganda Red Cross Society, Movit Products, NRG Radio, Coca Cola Beverages Uganda.

The Association’s Governing Council, led by the President Irene Nakasiita appreciated the partners for the collaboration that enabled the success of the event.

PRAU is the umbrella body of all private and public professionals, communication specialists, brand managers, mass communication & other related disciplines’ striving to promote Public Relations in Uganda.

PRAU was founded in 1976 as a membership-based professional body of Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Uganda. The association is affiliated to regional and global such as the East African Public Relations Association (EAPRA), the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).