Ms. Annet Nabirye is one of the formidable leaders who possess the essential qualities and skills to effectively take Luuka District forward.

Ms. Nabirye is among the many politicians who were recently nominated to take part in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the Parliamentary seats.

Specifically, Ms. Nabirye is looking forward to winning the party flag for the Luuka District Woman Member of Parliament slot.

According to the politician, she aims at transforming Luuka into a model District.

“I will endeavor to effectively represent the people of Luuka at all fora including local, regional, national and international levels. I will make my district visible and to shine in national politics through proactive networking,” Nabirye, who is the Luuka District NRM Women League Chairperson assured.

Here is Ms. Nabirye’s detailed Manifesto:

NAME: ANNET NABIRYE

BIODATA

DATE OF BIRTH : 28/04/1982

VILLAGE : Buwala

PARISH : Irongo

SUB COUNTY : Irongo

COUNTY : Luuka South

DISTRICT : Luuka

EDUCATION BACKGROUND

Post Graduate Qualifications

2010 Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (Uganda Management Institute)

Tertiary Education

2004 Makerere University

Qualification Bachelor’s Degree of Arts in arts

Secondary Education

2000 Busoga High School

Qualifications Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education

1998 MM College Wairaka

Qualification Uganda Certificate of Education

Primary

1994 Bukitimbo Primary School

Qualification Primary Leaving Examinations

AWARDS/ACHIEVEMENTS

I was elected Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement Women League of Luuka District in 2025

Demonstrated strong leadership skills over the years where I have led, motivated and resourced a team of 12 account developers to excellence, surpassing the annual targets with registered monthly Target achievement and Volume growth Vs. PY on both Volume and Revenue.

I was awarded Best Account Developer in the Country for my tremendous performance and consistent volume growth in 2017 which won me incentives and exposed me to Management roles.

Won accolades for best Area Sales Manager for the year 2023

Quarter 1&2 winner for the year 2024

I Conducted dealer Prequalification and vetting procedures where I identified potential distributors of the company products and managed to expand the company’s business network with highly resourced business partners in areas where the products had a lot of opportunities. This improved customer satisfaction, availability and numeric distribution

WORK/RESPONSIBILITY/EXPERIENCE

Professional Experience:

Area Sales Manager, Rwenzori Region Covering 8 Districts, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda: June 2020 – to date

Responsibilities:

In charge of managing the sales, market development and growing the company’s revenue and Market Share in my respective Regions.

Managing and resourcing a team of 5 Account developers (direct reports) and 52 distributor sales representatives, training them in both competence and soft skills, reviewing their reports, appraising their performance and holding coaching sessions with them.

Tracking the achievement of business sales targets on a regular basis; daily, weekly, and Monthly and reporting to top-level management (Stills Manager, Sales Director, and MD) on Progress against plan.

Preparing monthly business review decks detailing my performance based on both Monthly and year-to-date Performance against plan.

Carrying out competitor/industry Analysis and reporting to top-level management. Assessing growth opportunities in the market and suggesting strategic initiatives to help drive performance.

Steering bi-monthly performance reviews with the Account developers to discuss progress of sales targets and initiatives to achieve the desired performance.

Conducting business review meetings with distributors. Preparing and reviewing their income statements and guiding them on the appropriate course of action regarding expenditure and income generation based on current performance trends.

Monitoring the company’s numeric distribution, route completion and overall customer satisfaction in my region.

Regularly liaising with the sales support functions (finance, distribution and warehouse, Marketing and Production) on issues relating to distributor financial accounts, performance against sales targets, changing customer tastes and preferences and company delivery trucks’ turnaround time and proposing improvement initiatives.

Dealer Business growth and development through route-to-market designing and setting up systems focused on effective and efficient customer service.

Ag. Area Sales Manager, Kampala and Central, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda: February 2018 to June 2020

Responsibilities;

Attain set Targets. Deliver Volume and revenue growth in all channels through teams.

Order Generation and follow-up to ensure my daily set target is achieved.

Plan and allocate given resources to achieve growth targets as well as managing customer credit through daily collectibles and reconciliations of their financial accounts.

Update and maintain Customer Master Data for Planning, maintaining and customer follow-ups.

Support ADs and cadets in building strong relationships with customers through identification of business growth opportunities and gaps to close.

Draft MOUs between Partners and prospective Customers

Build and grow the Atwork channel and optimize Jumbo presence in office.

Optimize Route-to-market (RTM) Dealer onboarding and ensure all depots have the required tools of Trade, Warehouse, and the required capital to run the Business effectively.

Build a Customer Service orientation within the Team through building a strong Customer Service Policy.

Territory Realignment and reconfiguration to build sustainable businesses.

Account Developer, CCBU: November 2014 to January 2018

Responsibilities;

Monitoring and managing competitor activities in my business area.

Managing distributor efficiencies as per distributor operating standards assessments (DOSA), inventory management, route-to-market planning, quality assurance and business budgeting.

Effective use of systems application and products (SAP) for electronic company assets (coolers) verification and sales force Automation (SFA).

In-trade execution thus ensuring product availability, rate of sale merchandising (ROSM), Point of sale activation and building ambient displays.

Maximizing account sales and growth of market area versus Target.

Effecting customer communications about product portfolios, Price compliance and promotions implementation.

Training and supervision of distributor sales representatives in accordance with the set KPIs.

Customer relations and outlet database management to drive customer satisfaction index (CSI) and value addition to customers

Sales Representative for Key Accounts & General Trade; Brookside Dairies (u) Ltd: 2010 to 2014

Driving sales in all outlets

Onboarding Hotels on Butter usage

Sales tracking and forecasting for ease of planning.

Planning and negotiating for first-place space for the company products vs. the competitor brands in the key customer premises

Conducting market intelligence to monitor and manage customer satisfaction and in-trade competitor activities

Ensure product availability at all levels of outlets through proper recommended distribution sales channels to enhance product leadership.

Compile weekly reports on trends regarding marketing of the products.

Carry out all related sales and marketing duties for the company to attain a competitive advantage in the market.

Debt follow-up and collection to ensure customer accounts are at zero balance

ELECTION MANIFESTO 2026- 2031

If elected NRM flag bearer and successfully voted as Woman Member of Parliament in the 12th Parliament, I will work to implement the N.R.M. Manifesto with support and guidance of the NRM leadership and in line with the four core principals of the NRM.

When elected to the 12th Parliament, it is a constitutional mandate to do the following as an MP:

Legislation and effective leadership

Be a bridge and voice of my electorate in budgeting and appropriation of central government

Representation at all levels.

Follow up on government programs and projects

Lobby for my electorate. Focus will be on infrastructure development, health and sanitation, education, youth empowerment, agriculture and poverty eradication, informal sector development, rural electrification, water extension etc.

ACHIEVEMENTS SO FAR

I took a decision to contest for this position following the tragic

demise of my young sister Gladys Aliyinza who perished in a road

accident on June 27, 2024.

In line with the above manifesto plan and together with my team; we have fulfilled the following so far (between December 2024 to June 15, 2025). All this has been done at the request of the local leadership:

We have rehabilitated Community Roads in Luuka (i.e. 20-40 kms per sub-county/town council) using our resources.

We have installed Security Lights in all major trading centers

We have provided WiFi / Internet to some schools around Luuka i.e. in four schools, namely Kiyunga S.S, Busiiro S.S, Busalamu S.S and Nile High School.

We have donated bags of Cement to Schools, Mosques and Churches.

We have donated Iron Sheets to some Boda-boda stages. Indeed, we supported the boda-boda with 20 liters of fuel at each stage in the entire district.

We provided piped water to cover 5 kms in Bulanga Town Council and lobbied for Boreholes in several parts of the district. We have also repaired over 50 water points in the district.

We distributed Cocoa seedlings to Model Farmers.

We empowered Youths and Women by extending financial support to their Associations and donated brand-new motorcycles to some youths for empowerment purposes.

We donated workshop tools to some Youths Groups.

We donated school bags and scholastic materials to over 400 needy children in Ikumbya.

We provided food relief to needy communities.

We donated a tent for the private drug shop owners Association

We provided spray pumps, hoes and other agriculture tools to farmers in the district.

We provided wheel chairs for the PWDs.

We lobbied for a government tractor (and more are coming) to support commercial agriculture.

We donated culverts at Bukooma and lobbied for others which were received by the district.

We donated 40,000kg of maize seed to 310 villages in the district which were distributed to 80 households per village.

We lobbied Scholarships for some secondary and university students

We secured jobs for some Individuals.

We empowered Youth Groups with equipment like Sewing Machines and Driers etc.

Using our connections in government – we engaged with the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders to upscale Luuka District Annual Budget by an additional 11bn/=. Using the same connections, we lobbied for funds to support the education sector etc.

Using our connections in government we helped to ensure that the irrigation scheme funds that had been recalled to the center were released for the district.

We availed Capital to lower earners

We donated sports uniforms (2 sets each) to all sub-counties and town councils of Luuka.

We donated two balls and sports uniforms to all the 32 secondary schools of Luuka (government and private).

We provided financial support, balls, trophies, bicycles and organized motor-cross competitions.

We provided financial support to Luuka District Sports Leadership for affiliation to FUFA.

In conclusion, the above achievements are aimed at making Luuka to be a model district in Busoga. According to the UBOS statistics, Busoga is ranked second poorest sub-region in the country. This is not because we lack capacity to fight poverty but largely due to absence of focus and commitment. Busoga has all what it takes to develop a region, given the fertile soils, plenty of water sources and highly educated individuals.

Therefore, I offer myself that if elected next woman member of parliament for Luuka, I will walk my talk and ensure that Luuka excels in the journey to transform Busoga and end the highly unfortunate poverty branding.

I thank the Obwatabingwa, the Clergy, the elders, the political leaders, the civil servants, the civil society, the private sector, the farmers, the traditional healers, the people of Luuka, the students, the informal sector groups, the NRM Women of Luuka who elected me as district chairperson Women League, the media fraternity, and all the electorates for warmly welcoming my candidature and the support you have so far extended to me.

ANNET NABIRYE

MWOYO GWA LUUKA – PROVERBS 29:2

NRM Flag Bearer for Woman Member of Parliament Luuka District /Candidate