We are still reflecting on the self evident truth, why President Museveni rules for so long

Quantum science teaches the world, that when you intertwine matter and energy, a birth of wave and particles is induced. This principle being adopted by sages like Museveni, has propelled the head of state to become a center of gravity, uniting 56 tribes in Uganda, for the last 39 years. The June 2025 youth national elections in 70, 626 villages across the country , where the NRM party won 80 percent , testifies to a fundamental notion, how Ugandans perceive Museveni as a father of the nation, leading them into the cenacle of transformation.

It’s a well laid fact by the London school of economics, that leveraging of resource allocation, in line with price fluctuation, gives premise to micro economic indexes. Museveni then, being a great leader , has contextualized this, by institutionally supervising the functional establishment of industrial hubs in every region of Uganda, where young girls and boys , a minimum of 10,000 per year, graduate with market skills, a pass word to Job creation and economic growth.

We surely love General Von Clausewitz, celebrated patron of military patriots, who cautions officers and men, on the admixture of accessories in the armory, negating vital components like a strategic terrain , whether in times of peace or war therein. Thanks then, to His Excellency President Museveni and CDF Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the successful ventures of national enterprise corporation, a business arm of UPDF, dwelling on building first class roads by the engineers brigade, first class combat equipment by Luweero industries, and first class welfare products by Uzima water company etc, is demystifying a glorious proclamation, that Uganda is on a positive road to Sovereignty, in line with the dictates of the NRM manifesto……

( Mathias Lutwama is an African Nationalist , sms 0786672301)