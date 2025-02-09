The Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua declared his candidature for NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Obua, who is also the chairperson of the significant majority NRM Parliamentary Caucus by the virtue of his ministerial position, made the revelation in a video posted on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Fellow Ugandans, especially the leaders and members of NRM. I greet and salute you all. I am seeking your support and mandate to serve as the NRM vice chairperson northern Uganda,” said Obua.

This move is seen as a strategic bid to consolidate support in the region.

Obua, a seasoned politician with a proven track record, seeks to leverage his experience to strengthen the ruling party’s grip on the Northern Region.

“My vision and mission is to consolidate the gains and achievements of NRM in Northern Region,” he stated.

He categorically stated that he is a tried and tested leader. As Government Chief Whip, Obua has played a crucial role in coordinating the government’s legislative agenda and ensuring the passage of key bills.

At 45 years and providentially the youngest Cabinet level Minister, Obua boasts of an industrious credential having served as the Commissioner of Parliament, State Minister of Sports, Chairperson of Science and Technology Committee of Parliament, Spokesperson Commonwealth Youth Forum and voted the best performing MP in 2010 with 100% rating, among others.

The NRM’s Central Executive Committee is the party’s top decision-making organ, responsible for providing political leadership, formulating policy, and supervising the party’s day-to-day activities. Obua’s candidacy comes as the ruling party prepares for future elections.

