KAMPALA – Ugandan businessman and philanthropist Dr. Hamis Kiggundu will celebrate his 41st birthday on Monday, February 10, with events that highlight his vast business empire and contributions to Uganda’s economic and social development.

Kiggundu, the visionary behind Ham Enterprises U Ltd, has built a diverse portfolio spanning sports, agriculture, real estate, education, and transport, cementing his status as one of Uganda’s most influential entrepreneurs. His footprint is evident across Kampala, with landmark projects such as the revitalization of Nakivubo Stadium and the development of Ham Palm Villas, a luxury residential estate.

His business empire extends beyond real estate. He is the force behind Ham Agro-Processing Industries Ltd, Ham Agro Bank, and Ham International School Uganda—each playing a role in strengthening Uganda’s key economic sectors. Additionally, Ham International Express Logistics has made strides in the transport sector, further expanding his business reach.

Beyond business, Kiggundu is widely recognized for his philanthropy through the Ham Foundation. The foundation has supported numerous initiatives aimed at empowering communities and creating opportunities for underprivileged Ugandans. His businesses are estimated to have created thousands of jobs, significantly contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“Dr. Kiggundu’s contributions to Uganda are nothing short of transformative,” said Sulah, a popular social media personality in Kampala. “Through Ham Enterprises, he has redefined excellence across multiple sectors, from sports to agriculture. His impact is felt everywhere.”

Kiggundu’s success at a relatively young age has drawn admiration, as well as envy, from different quarters. However, even his critics acknowledge his accomplishments and the resilience that has driven his ascent in Uganda’s business world.

“He is a true inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs in Uganda. His journey demonstrates that vision, hard work, and determination can lead to remarkable success and positive social impact,” said James Makota, a tenant at Ham Shopping Mall.

Andrew Baba, a fellow entrepreneur, echoed similar sentiments. “Today, we celebrate him not just as a businessman but as a visionary leader and a model of perseverance and innovation. His story is inspiring, and we are proud of all he has achieved at such a young age.”

Kiggundu’s 41st birthday celebrations will not only honor his business achievements but also serve as a moment to reflect on his contributions to Uganda’s development. Many expect him to continue shaping the country’s economic and social landscape for years to come.