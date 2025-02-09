On January 26, 2025, during Uganda’s 39th National Resistance Movement (NRM) Liberation Day celebrations in Mubende District, Sheena Ruparelia was honored with a national medal for her significant contributions to the successful hosting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits in Uganda. As a Director of the Ruparelia Group, Sheena played a pivotal role in overseeing the construction and operations of the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, the primary venue for these high-profile international events. Her meticulous supervision ensured that the facility met world-class standards, earning commendations from international delegates and positioning Uganda as a premier destination for global conferences.

Background and Education

Born on December 23, 1988, Sheena is the second daughter of Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, one of Africa’s most prominent businessmen. She pursued her early education at Kabira International School in Kampala and later attended St. Helens High School in London. Sheena furthered her studies at City University, London, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Accountancy.

Professional Journey within the Ruparelia Group

Upon completing her education, Sheena returned to Uganda and commenced her career at Crane Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Ruparelia Group, starting as a cashier. Demonstrating dedication and acumen, she rose to the position of Business Development Manager. Following the bank’s closure in 2016, Sheena transitioned to Meera Investments, the real estate arm of the Ruparelia Group, where she serves as a Director. In this capacity, she oversees the group’s hospitality and real estate divisions, managing properties such as Speke Resort, Kabira Country Club, and spearheading projects like Speke Apartments Kitante and Bukoto Living.

“I believe in fostering a collaborative environment that enables us to modernise systems, enhance operational standards, and build a motivated team united by a shared sense of purpose. By balancing tradition with innovation, I aim to further build a resilient, forward-thinking business that upholds the Ruparelia Group’s legacy while adapting to market changes. Ultimately, my goal is to drive long-term success that benefits not only our organisation but also contributes to Uganda’s economic and social transformation,” she once told CEO Magazine.

Philanthropic Endeavors

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Sheena is deeply committed to philanthropy. As a member of the Board of Trustees of the Ruparelia Foundation, she focuses on initiatives aimed at empowering disadvantaged children in rural areas. Her efforts have been instrumental in transforming the lives of orphans across various communities, reflecting her passion for community development and social change.

Personal Life

In 2016, Sheena married Jay Sakaria in a lavish ceremony held at London’s Savoy Hotel, followed by a reception at the Dorchester Hotel. The couple has since been blessed with two daughters, further enriching the Ruparelia family’s legacy.

Legacy and Impact

Sheena Ruparelia’s journey from her early days in the family business to her current leadership roles exemplifies a blend of inherited entrepreneurial spirit and personal determination. Her contributions to Uganda’s infrastructural and social development, particularly through the successful hosting of international summits and her philanthropic initiatives, underscore her commitment to national progress.

The recognition bestowed upon her during the NRM Liberation Day celebrations serves as a testament to her impactful role in shaping Uganda’s contemporary narrative.