President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was left impressed and full of praise after meeting Ms. Nampa Harriet, a beneficiary of the Parish Development Model (PDM), whose inspiring transformation of a modest UGX 500,000 investment into a successful farming enterprise has become a symbol of what the program aims to achieve across Uganda.

During his visit to Mangaliba village in Nakisunga Sub-County, Mukono District, on Thursday, 19th June 2025, President Museveni commended Ms. Nampa for her entrepreneurial spirit and excellent use of government support.

During her inspiring testimony that captured national attention, Ms. Nampa, a mother of four, narrated how she turned a modest government grant of UGX 500,000 into a thriving piggery business and later expanded into dairy farming, now earning a daily income and providing for her family comfortably. Initially hesitant to accept a full million shillings under the PDM, she requested only half, fearing the burden of managing such a large sum.

“I used UGX 300,000 to buy three female pigs, each at UGX 100,000, and used the balance of UGX 200,000 to buy pig feed. In eight months, they produced 27 piglets. I sold 25 piglets at UGX 100,000 each, earning UGX 2.5 million. I couldn’t believe I was touching millions,” she joyfully informed the President.

Ms. Nampa reinvested in her business by saving UGX 1 million with her father and using UGX 1.5 million for more feed. On the second round of breeding, she earned another UGX 2.5 million from piglet sales and later added a cow to her assets, further diversifying her source of income. The cow now produces seven liters of milk daily, two of which are consumed by her family, while the remaining five are sold for UGX 10,000 per day.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for considering us, the poor people, and sending us capital. As someone who had nothing, I can now see where I’m going. This UGX 1 million is not small if you plan very well. Those who say it’s little don’t know how to use it,” Ms. Nampa noted.

Her remarkable journey from being a cautious borrower to thriving agri-entrepreneur impressed President Museveni, who used her example to highlight the importance of strategic planning, discipline, and utilizing available government programs.

According to the President, the Parish Development Model is a revolutionary step towards eradicating poverty among Ugandan households, especially at the grassroots.

“I’m very happy to see that youths who had never touched a million shillings are succeeding. This is what we envisioned when we introduced the PDM. It shows that our people are now understanding the importance of small-scale enterprise,” said the President.

He emphasized that the PDM is an evolution of long-standing NRM initiatives such as Entandikwa, NAADS, and Operation Wealth Creation, all of which laid the foundation for Uganda’s rural transformation. The difference, he noted, is that PDM sends money directly to the people, empowering them to drive their development.

“This model is not new. It stems from the 1996 NRM manifesto’s ‘four-acre model’ that included coffee, fruits, pasture for dairy, and food crops, with piggery or poultry in the backyard. What’s new is the direct financial empowerment of our people,” President Museveni added.

In recognition of Ms. Nampa’s success and as a way to further boost her enterprise, President Museveni pledged to buy her an acre of land worth UGX 60 million, a motorized three-wheeled vehicle (tuk-tuk) worth UGX 12 million, and dig a borehole in the village to alleviate water challenges.

He also gave UGX 1 million to each of the ten PDM beneficiaries who attended the meeting.

Ms. Nampa’s success story is not an isolated case. Across the Greater Mukono subregion, comprising Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe, and Buvuma districts, the PDM is creating visible change. A total of UGX 67.7 billion has already been disbursed out of the UGX 70.1 billion allocated to the region, reaching all 273 PDM SACCOs.

Additionally, each SACCO has received an extra UGX 50 million in the second tranche for the financial year 2024/25.

Mukono District, with 88 SACCOs, received UGX 4.4 billion; Kayunga District, with 71 SACCOs, received UGX 3.55 billion; Buvuma District, with 38 SACCOs, received UGX 1.9 billion; Buikwe District, with 31 SACCOs, received UGX 1.55 billion; Lugazi Municipality, with 20 SACCOs, received UGX 1 billion; Njeru Municipality, with 16 SACCOs, received UGX 800 million; and Mukono Municipality, with 9 SACCOs, received UGX 450 million.

The event was also attended by the NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda region, Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, the Minister of State for Micro-Finance, Hon. Haruna Kasolo, the PDM National Coordinator, Hon. Sozzi Galabuzi, among others.