President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today launched the Mengo Zonal Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub in Kayunga District, marking a major step in his ongoing efforts to empower Uganda’s youth through hands-on training.

“This is not just a hub. It’s a battlefield for wealth creation. In 1996, we promised ‘Bonna Basome’ education for all but along the way, that promise was betrayed by school authorities charging illegal fees,” he said.

“My vision was distorted by head teachers and PTAs. That’s why I returned to Luwero, this time not with guns, but with tools of skilling the youth. That is why I created these hubs. These hubs are my new frontline. Through them, we are skilling, transforming, and liberating Uganda’s youth.”

The Mengo Zonal Presidential Industrial Hub is part of a wider network of 19 industrial hubs across the country under the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Youth, which aims to equip over 12,000 vulnerable Ugandans annually with practical and income-generating skills.

“I am happy to be here, because this initiative is now more impactful than UPE and USE. Here we feed, house, and fully train these young people, many of whom had dropped out due to poverty,” he said.

The hub offers training in various trades such as welding, tailoring, baking, shoemaking, mechanics, carpentry, cosmetology, among others . Each learner graduates with Uganda Vocational Qualifications Level One Certificate equivalent to Uganda Certificate of Education and it’s internationally recognized.

President Museveni emphasized the importance of skills in liberating young people from poverty.

“We are not just training; we are launching an army of job creators. You don’t need to beg for jobs if you can create them yourself,” he said.

As part of his three-day wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) assessment tour in Greater Mukono, the President promised to bolster the impact of these skilling hubs with additional support systems.

“I commend the graduates for forming SACCOs. We shall inject funds into them. But they must be decentralized to districts; the zonal structure is too far for many,” he advised.

He also revealed plans to introduce common-user production facilities.

“Big machines like industrial cutters will be shared across districts to boost productivity and income,” the President said.

While celebrating the hub’s success, President Museveni expressed concern over the failures of the current education system.

On his part , the Minister of State for Finance in charge of Planning and a Member of Parliament for Ntenjeru North, Hon. Amos Lugoloobi, praised the President’s vision for establishing the Presidential Industrial Skilling Hubs, calling them centers of transformation that are turning Uganda’s youth into job creators.

The Minister noted that this hub, which was graciously established, is a center of transformation, empowering 420 young people every six months with practical skills, a DIT certificate, and the dignity of entering the income-generating world.”

The Minister emphasized that the impact of the skilling program is already visible in the lives of many youth, who are now equipped not only with tools but with hope and purpose.

Hon. Lugoloobi, however, urged the government to consider increasing the number of beneficiaries.

Minister Lugoloobi also called for the expansion of accommodation facilities at the hub to ensure more learners can be comfortably hosted during their training.

“These hubs are not just training centers; they are life-changing sanctuaries. I recommend that funds be allocated to expand accommodation so that no willing learner is left behind due to lack of space,” he stressed.

“We also strongly support the introduction of soft loans in Ugandan shillings as start-up capital. This will empower our youth to become job creators, not job seekers.”

BENEFICIARIES SPEAK OUT:

Ms. Mastula Nantongo, a 28-year-old single mother from Luwero district, says she once thought her life had reached a dead end.

A Primary Five dropout and with no formal skill, she washed clothes in her village for survival, earning just between Sh5,000 to Sh6,000 a day ,barely enough to feed her two children or support her aging mother.

“I had given up. One day, while washing clothes for my neighbour who is also our councillor , she asked if I wanted to go back to school,” she recalled.

“I laughed and told him I had no money and thought I was too old. But he told me not to worry because President Museveni would cater for my education. I thought it was all lies.”

Ms. Nantongo was taken to Luwero District headquarters, where she was registered and given a form to join the Presidential Skilling Industrial Hub.

Weeks later, she was called to report , free of charge.

“When we arrived, we found a new life waiting. The managers and teachers welcomed us well. I was given a mattress, a blanket and a bed. I used to sleep on the floor back home,” she recalled.

Within six months, she had mastered hairdressing.

She mentioned that her instructor, Madam Sophie, recognized her talent and connected her to St. Clare Technical School, where she was employed to train students and earned Sh150,000 monthly.

She saved diligently through the Tukolele Wamu Development Group and, within a year, she had Sh1.6 million in savings.

“I used that money to rent a space, bought a hand-dryer, combs, and hairpieces. From there, my salon grew,” she said.

“Today, I own a salon in Luwero with nine workers. We offer services like manicure and pedicure, braiding, and men’s haircuts. I now earn about Sh600,000 per month,” she said.

Her success has rippled beyond her salon walls.

“I pay school fees for my two children, my three siblings, and take care of my mother. I even bought a plot of land. I used to feel hopeless, but now I feel rich,”

Ms. Nantongo added.

“I want to thank President Museveni from the bottom of my heart. What seemed impossible has become a reality.”

She encouraged fellow youth, especially girls who may feel stuck like she once felt, to take a leap of faith and embrace government skilling programs.

Mr. Ashraf Semakata, a 23-year-old resident of Gomba District, shared an emotional account of how his life was transformed by the Presidential Industrial Skilling Initiative, describing it as his turning point from hardship to dignity.

“I am a Senior four dropout. After losing my father, life became very difficult. I was raised by a single mother, and I had four siblings who all depended on her. I resorted to carrying loads for people just to survive. On a good day, I would earn about shs10,000,” he said.

Mr. Semakata recounted how his journey changed when a local councillor, a close friend of his late father, told him about the opportunity to join the Presidential Skilling Hub.

“At first, I didn’t believe it. It sounded too good to be true. But I went ahead, got the form, filled it, and a few weeks later, I was called to join the hub,” he recalled.

He was admitted to the hub and enrolled for a six-month course in bakery and confectionery, all fully sponsored.

“I was warmly welcomed. They gave us beds, mattresses, meals and everything was free. I had never experienced anything like that in my life. It made me feel human again,” he said.

After completing the course, Mr. Semakata was offered a job at a bakery earning Shs800,000, but he made a bold decision.

“I refused to be employed. I wanted to start my own business,” he said.

Mr. Semakata opened his own bakery in his home area. Today, his business supplies baked goods to local schools and communities. He also trains students from three secondary schools in Gomba, each paying him Shs50,000.

“I now earn between Shs800,000 and Shs900,000 per month. With that money, I pay school fees for my four siblings, take care of my mother, and I have even bought two cows. I am no longer just surviving, I am building a future.”

He credits his transformation to the support from President Museveni’s initiative and believes the program is a real lifeline for the youth who had been left behind by the traditional education system.

“I want to thank President Museveni for this program. Because of it, I gained skills, confidence, and independence. I now train others, and I am proud to be part of Uganda’s journey to prosperity,” he said.