The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is hosting Kenya’s ruling party the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegation for a six-day working visit.

The team led by their Secretary General Sen. Hassan Omar was today received by his NRM’s counterpart, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, and Director of External Affairs Maj. (Rtd) Awich Pollar.

SG Todwong said NRM and UDA are looking forward to deepening bilateral relations and strategic cooperation for the development of the two East African regional Parties.

The 19-people delegation jetted into the country yesterday Tuesday and are expected to participate in various activities including visiting the NRM National Chairman and President Yoweri Museveni.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on Kenya-Uganda relations on issues of mutual interests and deepening democracy.

Todwong revealed that the delegation will also be led to attend the NRA/UPDF Tarehe sita tomorrow Thursday in Kyotera district to mark the birth of the people’s army and Uganda’s liberation.

Senator Omar said Uganda’s NRM is a good friend and partner of Kenya in various fields. “We are committed to enhancing the relations in political, economic and social areas,” Sen. Omar said.

After a meeting at the party headquarters, the delegation was led to the National Leadership Institute (NALI) to study its operation.

“We intend to build a similar institute in Kenya to enhance the ideological training of our UDA cadres to produce ideologically grounded leaders,” Omar said.

Maj. Awich Pollar said, the two ruling parties share experiences and best practices and are willing to learn from each other.

Awich added, “the two political parties share similar missions of transforming the lives of the population and championing east Africa’s political federation.”