ENTEBBE, Uganda (Feb. 3, 2025) — The National Agricultural Research Organization signed memorandums of understanding with Ndejje University and Busitema University to enhance collaboration in research, training and resource sharing. The agreements, signed at NARO headquarters in Entebbe, aim to foster high-quality agricultural innovations and support national development.

The MoUs were signed by NARO Director General Yona Baguma, Ndejje University Vice Chancellor Olivia Nassaka Banja and Busitema University Vice Chancellor Rev. Can. Paul Waako. The partnership aims to strengthen Uganda’s research and training capacity in agriculture and related sciences.

Key areas of collaboration

The agreements focus on:

Conducting multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research, including basic, applied and strategic studies with business opportunities.

Enhancing the training of scientists and human resource development for sustainable growth.

Optimizing the use of human, laboratory and physical resources between NARO and the universities.

Implementing joint activities such as research projects, innovation initiatives, student supervision, training programs and community outreach.

Facilitating staff exchange programs to encourage knowledge-sharing.

Additionally, the MoUs outline commitments to:

Develop joint research proposals and secure donor funding.

Share research facilities, technical and scientific resources and library materials.

Organize joint seminars, workshops and conferences to disseminate research findings.

Collaborate on intellectual property protection for jointly developed innovations.

Provide secure accommodation for visiting students and staff.

Support industrial training programs at the master’s and doctoral levels.

Leadership perspectives

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Baguma emphasized the transformative impact of the partnership.

“These agreements will enable us to leverage our combined expertise and infrastructure to enhance research and training, which are critical for Uganda’s socio-economic transformation. Collaboration with academia is essential in driving evidence-based policies and developing solutions to real-world agricultural challenges.”

He said universities generate knowledge while NARO specializes in technology development, and together, they can effectively transition research into practical solutions.

“When we collaborate, we deliver at scale, ensuring society benefits from our innovations.”

Nassaka and Waako expressed optimism about the opportunities these partnerships will create for students and researchers. Waako noted that Busitema University, one of Uganda’s fastest-growing institutions, sees this collaboration as a strategic opportunity to enhance its research capabilities and practical learning programs.

Implementation and future outlook

The signing ceremony was attended by senior NARO officials, including Deputy Director for Research Coordination Swidiq Mugerwa, Deputy Director for Agricultural Technology Promotion Sadik Kassim, Director of Corporate Services Kisaka Stevens, Director of Finance Julius Tegiike and Director of Internal Audit Owor Dennis, among others.

The MoUs take effect immediately, with NARO and the universities set to develop detailed implementation plans. Regular progress reviews will be conducted to ensure objectives are met. The collaboration is expected to significantly contribute to Uganda’s Vision 2040 goals by transforming agriculture into a knowledge-based, market-driven sector.