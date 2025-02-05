RUKUNGIRI – Leaders and supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction in Rukungiri have launched a week of prayer and fasting, demanding the release of Dr. Kizza Besigye and other political prisoners.

The prayers, which commenced at the party’s district offices, have drawn a growing congregation of opposition supporters determined to amplify their calls for justice.

With placards reading “Free Dr. Besigye” in hand, the faithful poured out their frustrations in prayer, seeking divine intervention for their detained leader.

The move comes amid mounting tensions over the government’s continued prosecution of Dr. Besigye, despite a Supreme Court ruling barring the military from trying civilians.

Alosyisuos Mugarara, the FDC Rukungiri Chairman, held up a Bible as he declared their commitment to a week-long fast.

“We will not stop praying until Dr. Besigye and all political prisoners are freed,” he said, condemning what he described as the state’s blatant disregard for the rule of law. He further lamented the secrecy surrounding Besigye’s court-martial proceedings, leaving many in the dark about his fate.

“If Dr. Besigye is not released, we are prepared to take further action,” Mugarara warned.

Gideon Turyamubugana, a councilor for Kanyanya Ward, Southern Division, accused security forces of attempting to intimidate those attending the prayers. However, he remained defiant, saying, “We will not be silenced. We believe justice will prevail.”

Meanwhile, FDC Rukungiri Administrator Celeb Musimenta announced a planned protest march to Kampala if Dr. Besigye is not freed by Friday. “Come Monday, November 10, we will walk from Rukungiri to Kampala to demand his release,” she declared.

Dr. Besigye and his co-accused, Obed Lutale, are facing treason charges before the General Court Martial. Their trial continues despite last week’s Supreme Court ruling that military courts should no longer try civilians. However, President Yoweri Museveni has openly dismissed the ruling, insisting that military trials will proceed.