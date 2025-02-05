Kisoro – A bizarre case of domestic violence turned fatal in Kisoro District after a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his father in a heated argument over meat.

Police in Kisoro are investigating the shocking death of Nsenga John, 64, a resident of Kinanira Cell, Central Ward, Mupaka Town Council, who was reportedly murdered by his own son, Ntwari Jay, in a dramatic family altercation.

According to police reports, the tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, February 2, 2025, after Nsenga refused to eat a meal prepared by his wife, demanding meat instead.

The previous day, Nsenga had hosted visitors and bought one and a half kilograms of meat, which was cooked and consumed. When his wife, Niringiyimana Brandinah, explained that there was no more meat left, Nsenga reportedly grew furious and poured the food he had been served.

The tension escalated when their son, Ntwari, 17, returned from a nearby well, only to find his father quarrelling. Witnesses say Nsenga, armed with a panga, turned on his son, demanding to know where the meat was.

In the scuffle, the enraged father slashed Ntwari’s ear, prompting the teenager to retaliate by striking his father on the head with a stick before fleeing the scene.

Nsenga, despite his injuries, managed to report his son to the Mupaka Border Police Post for assault.

He was issued a medical examination form but collapsed upon arrival at Kinanira Health Center III. He was rushed to Mutolere Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson ASP Elly Maate confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who is now in custody.

“Upon completion of investigations, he will be arraigned in court to answer charges accordingly,” Maate said.