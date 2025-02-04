President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged an annual allocation of Shs300 million to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the five divisions of Kampala City.

The funds which will be allocated through their Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs), are aimed at boosting their economic empowerment under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The President made the commitment today while meeting a group of PWDs led by Hon. Hellen Grace Asamo , the Minister of State for Disability Affairs at State House, Entebbe.

The group had requested an increase in PDM funding, arguing that the current allocation of Shs 1m was inadequate to meet their needs.

“I think we had not really given it a lot of thought on how that money is not sufficient for you, now that I am aware , we are going to step in ,you are right, you have special needs and requirements,”he said.

The President therefore announced that the government would allocate Shs 300m annually to PWD SACCOs in each of Kampala’s divisions to enhance their socio-economic transformation.

“We shall therefore allocate Shs 300m each year to PWD SACCOs in each division of Kampala so that it can boost your socio-economic growth since Shs 1 million is not enough,” President Museveni stated.

The five divisions of Kampala include; Central ,Kawempe, Makindye , Nakawa and Rubaga.

He urged the beneficiaries to take charge of distributing the funds among their members, emphasizing the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

“The government is determined to enhance socio-economic transformation and improve household incomes, so you must be included in all ways possible. 100 individuals will benefit each year and you will decide on how much you get accordingly,” he said.

Mr. Majid Kawooya, a representative to the group expressed gratitude to President Museveni for responding to their concerns and his continued efforts to improve their livelihoods.

“We came here today to request the President to consider our concerns regarding how PDM money is being distributed,” he said.

Mr. Kawooya explained that while each individual receives Shs 1m under the PDM to support income-generating projects, PWDs face unique challenges that make it difficult to utilize the funds effectively.

“We receive Shs 1m for the Parish Development Model to start projects that would eventually boost our income,” he noted.

“However, because we are disabled, we have special needs. Many of us require helpers to assist with mobility, pushing wheelchairs, and providing other essential services,”he added.

Mr. Kawooya further explained that by the time PWDs receive the funds, a significant portion has already been spent on necessary support services, leaving little for actual business investment.

“So by the time we receive the Shs 1m, instead of using it for its intended purpose, we find that half of it has already been spent on our special needs. At that point, it has not served its purpose,” he added.