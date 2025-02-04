Singer-songwriter Naava Grey has revealed how she almost stopped singing because of the intensity of criticism that surrounded her career in 2016.

Speaking during the launch of her much-anticipated show dubbed Naava Grey Live Symphonic Concert at the Kampala Serena Hotel, the Sokalami singer, reflected on her musical journey, admitting that the early years of her career were marred by severe criticism from people who doubted her talent, something that made her contemplate on quitting.

“They told me I can’t do it. That the industry has a lot of challenges. But because I loved music, I kept going. Yes, there were times when I was depressed, and in 2016 I was like, ‘let me quit,’ but I got a spiritual sign and stayed on,” she recalls.

Naava revealed that 2016 marked a particularly dark period for her, not just professionally but spiritually. This, coupled with the betrayal from people she trusted in the music industry made her lose morale in the trade.

“I remember talking to a friend of mine (a big artist who was already in the industry) about a song. They (the artiste) told me the song was good but it won’t work. But amazingly, I chose to remain firm and direct my energy to pushing the song.”

Naava called on fans to show her love and support for her first major concert on February 14, promising to deliver a memorable show.