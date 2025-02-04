A devastating fatal shooting occurred on Monday, 3rd February, 2025, at Wanyama-Mukekanga in Bugembe Town Council, Jinja City.

The victim, Emma Opus, a daily Sales Representative for V.G Keshwala and Sons Limited, a subsidiary of Keshwala and Group was rushed to the Mpumudde-based privately-run Al Shafa Hospital, situated along the Jinja-Kamuli road and later referred to the Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the Kiira Regional Police publicist SP James Mubi, the deceased was from Amuria district in Teso sub region.

On the day of the incident, reports say Emma Opus (now deceased) was on duty at the Airtel Service Center in Bugembe Town Council when assailants traveling in a Toyota Premio allegedly shot him and made off with 22 million Uganda shillings and mobile phone sets.

SP Mubi, in a statement says the police have recovered a motorcycle registration number UFJ 397Q belonging to Opus and some cartridges, which will be used as evidence in the investigation.

The Kiira Regional Police command has urged the public to seek professional escort duties when dealing with bulk cash or valuable items to mitigate risks.

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated case. Uganda experiences a surge in crime rates around the end and beginning of each year.

According to the Uganda Crime statistics for 2023, there was a 1.5% decrease in reported crimes compared to 2022 with a total of 228,074 cases reported.

This decline was attributed to improved discipline and adherence to human rights within the Uganda Police Force as well as collaborative efforts with other security agencies.

As the investigation into Emma Opus’s murder continues, the police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent further crimes.

Mobile phone operators in Uganda are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers due to the lucrative nature of the industry. With the widespread adoption of mobile money services, mobile operators are handling large amounts of cash, making them targets for criminals, some who first conduct surveillance while posing as customers.

The Uganda Police Force has reported an increase in robberies targeting mobile money agents and operators with many cases involving armed robbers.

The police have urged mobile operators to improve security protocols such as CCTV cameras and hiring private security guards to deter such attacks.

Over all, the combination of large amounts of cash and valuable mobile devices has made mobile phone operators in Uganda an attractive target for armed robbers.

Pundits now say the implications of a firearm in illegal hands are severe and far-reaching. Firearms in illegal hands increase the likelihood of violent crimes, such as homicides, robberies, and kidnappings. Illegal firearms pose a significant threat to public safety, as they can be used to harm innocent people, including children, women, and men.

According to experts, illegal firearms often fuel organized crime, such as terrorism, human trafficking, and narcotics trafficking. The proliferation of illegal firearms undermines law and order, creating an environment of fear and insecurity.

In Uganda, the illegal possession of firearms falls under the Firearms Act, Chapter 299, and the Penal Code Act (PCA), Chapter 120.

In conclusion, the illegal possession of firearms is a serious offence in Uganda, with severe penalties upon conviction.

The government’s efforts to retrieve illegal guns are crucial in maintaining public safety and preventing violent crimes.