The phrase “…the only thing that matters is the next election…” is a concept often attributed to political strategists and analysts, which highlights the reality that politicians’ decisions are often driven by the goal of winning votes in the upcoming election.

In essence, this phrase means that politicians prioritize short-term gains and popularity over long-term consequences and the greater good. Every decision, policy, or action is tailored to appeal to their constituents and secure their re-election.

In the context of upcoming Uganda’s 2026 general elections, this phrase is particularly relevant. With the elections looming, politicians are likely to focus on campaigns and strategies that will win them votes rather than prioritizing the country’s pressing issues.

The Electoral Commission of Uganda has already unveiled the electoral roadmap for 2025-2026, outlining key activities and timelines for the elections.

Relating the phrase to John Banalya’s situation, it is clear that his decision to share his biography on social media, declaring his interest in contesting the Jinja North MP race in 2026, is a strategic move.

John Banalya’s decision to contest the Jinja North MP seat under the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) is intriguing, especially given the party’s background.

The PFF is a breakaway faction from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), once the largest opposition party in Uganda.

The PFF’s leaders, including Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who serves as the interim president, submitted an application to register the party with the Electoral Commission in August 2024.

The party’s slogan, “…Freedom for All; All for Freedom…,” and its symbol, a mobile phone, reflect its commitment to promoting freedom and democracy in Uganda.

Notably, the PFF’s formation is linked to Col. Dr. Kiiza Besigye, the de facto leader of the FDC Katonga faction, who has been imprisoned at Luzira Maximum Prison on charges of illegal possession of firearms,treachery and treason.

Some analysts believe that Besigye is using the PFF as a platform to potentially run for president again in 2026.

Banalya’s candidacy under the PFF banner will likely be influenced by these factors, and it remains to be seen how his campaign will unfold.

Who Is John Banalya?

John Banalya is a prominent businessman and aspiring politician in Jinja City seeking to represent the Jinja North constituency in the 2026 elections.

As the Managing Director of Uganda Development Credit Union (UDECU) Consultancy, Research and Publishing Limited and chairman of the Board of Directors of Ecocis Investment Company, Banalya has established himself as a key player in Uganda’s business and economic development sectors.

Banalya’s academic background is impressive, with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Education and Literature from Makerere University, a diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Christian College of Southern Africa, and two Master’s degrees in Economic Development and Finance from Southern New Hampshire University.

His professional experience spans various fields, including journalism, having worked with Uganda’s pro-government leading daily the New Vision newspaper (a subsidiary of Vision Group), and international development, having served as a United Nations Volunteer in several countries.

Banalya, who is vocal about human rights issues, fairness, and equity, has also been involved in community development initiatives, particularly in the areas of land rights and education.

Notably, Banalya has been instrumental in helping over 100 students acquire scholarships and has defended land rights in Busoga, assisting over 500 residents in surveying and titling their land.

Once elected, John Banalya, who stems from the Baise Kisige clan, says his ambition is to transform his community by promoting education, entrepreneurship, and reputable businesses.

According to commentators, Banalya’s entry into politics was likely influenced by his experience as a Constituent Assistant to Dr Victoria Sekitoleko, a former Member of Parliament and Minister of Agriculture. Dr Sekitoleko, an old Girl of the Church founded Gayaza High School (1964-1969), who resided at Gorby House, is an agribusiness/rural development professional and retired banker with wide spread experience.

John Banalya’s leadership skills were also demonstrated during his tenure as president of the Butembe Makerere University Students Association.

However, it should be noted that in Uganda and Busoga, in particular, voters often prioritize leaders who connect with them on a personal level over those with impressive academic credentials.

Analysts note that many voters do not care about a lavish CV.

Instead, they want a down-to-earth leader who understands their daily struggles.

This phenomenon is reflected in various elections where voters have chosen less educated politicians over highly educated ones.

For instance, in some districts, voters have listed basic needs like better roads and access to electricity as their top priorities, rather than a candidate’s educational background.

To succeed, aspirants must understand their electorate’s demographics, culture, level of education, and economic status.

In a country where many live from hand to mouth, voters want leaders who can address their immediate concerns, not just those with impressive academic papers.

Aspiring politicians like John Banalya, who is contesting the Jinja North MP seat, must recognize this reality.

While his academic achievements and professional experience are notable, it’s essential for him to connect with the voters on a personal level, understand their needs, and demonstrate how he can address them.

John Banalya’s interests and influences are quite diverse.

As a supporter of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, he likely appreciates the team’s impressive performance, such as their 4-0 win at Slovan Bratislava, although they were hammered by Arsenal 5-1 over the weekend.

Again, his love for Manchester City is likely to ruffle some feathers among Arsenal and Liverpool fans. As a supporter of Pep Guardiola’s team, Banalya is essentially backing a rival club, which is often in direct competition with Arsenal and Liverpool for Premier League supremacy.

This allegiance might lead to some good-natured banter or even heated debates with fans from opposing teams. After all, the rivalry between Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool is well-documented, with each team vying for dominance in the Premier League

In addition to his love for football, Banalya admires the current US President Donald Trump, citing his straightforwardness and strong love for American citizens. Banalya believes Africans should emulate Trump’s zeal for protecting his citizens through foreign policies.

On the African continent, Banalya draws inspiration from Francis Kwame Nkrumah (21 September 1909-27 April,1972), the former President of Ghana who advocated for African unity in 1966.

Banalya laments that Nkrumah’s call for unity remains unfulfilled, with Africa instead experiencing balkanization.

The original name of the Ghanaian politician, political theorist, and revolutionary was Francis Nwia-Kofi Ngonloma.

According to antiquity, he became Nkrumah because his teacher could not pronounce his name correctly and changed his name officially to Kwame Nkrumah in 1945.

Banalya’s eclectic mix of influences reflects his complex personality and worldview.

His admiration for Donald Trump’s leadership style and Nkrumah’s pan-African vision, combined with his love for Manchester City, makes him a fascinating individual.

But one question on everyone’s mind is: will he follow in the footsteps of his idol, Kwame Nkrumah, and change his name?

After all, Nkrumah’s teacher could not pronounce his original name, so he simplified it to make life easier for his educator.

Who knows, maybe John Banalya will decide to rebrand himself as “John B” or simply “JB” to make it easier for his constituents, especially the elderly and the younger generation who like ‘swag’ to pronounce his name.

On a more serious note, Banalya’s admiration for Nkrumah’s pan-African vision and leadership style is evident.

He is a keen student of Nkrumah’s philosophy and believes that Africa’s unity is long overdue.

As John Banalya (JB) gears up for his political journey, he will most likely face many challenges, not less than 20.

But one thing’s for sure – his name, pronounceable or not, will be on everyone’s lips in Jinja North.