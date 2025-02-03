The NRM Secretary General, Rt Hon. Richard Todwong, has called upon leaders to always seek for knowledge and guidance as they provide leadership to the people to ensure effective representation and service delivery.

While speaking to Gulu City leaders at O3 Lounge, Todwong urged them to focus on personal growth and align their efforts with the four factors of production to drive development in their communities.

“As a leader, there are things about us that we need to identify and improve to better our leadership. How much of yourself do you know? Are you convinced that you are in the right office as a leader? Do you trust your capacity?” Todwong questioned.

He encouraged leaders to continuously develop their skills and knowledge to meet the demands of their roles. “Leadership is not just about guiding others; it is about growing yourself so that you can effectively serve your people,” he added.

The Secretary-General also rallied the leaders to take time and internalise the four factors of production – land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship—explaining that these factors are crucial towards driving socio-economic transformation and achieving the goals outlined in the NRM manifesto and national development plans.

“Everything about leadership is about the four factors of production. As leaders, you must understand how to utilize land, labour, capital, and entrepreneurship to create opportunities and improve the livelihoods of your people,” he said.

He pointed to the success of government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), which has transformed food crops such as sweet potatoes and soybeans into commercial products, as an example of how the four factors of production can be harnessed for economic growth.

Todwong cautioned against the “NGO Mindset” among some communities of relying on donations and charity instead of making an effort towards improving their household incomes.

“We transplanted the NGO mind of the camp back home. It is your role as leaders to change this mindset and empower your people to be self-reliant,” he said.

He also urged the councillors to work closely with technocrats and other stakeholders to ensure effective governance. He emphasized that leadership is a collaborative effort requiring shared knowledge, planning, and accountability.

“Your role is to contribute during your lifetime so that future generations find a better society. Governance is a long-term process, and your efforts today will shape the future of Gulu City and Uganda as a whole,” he said.