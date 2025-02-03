A delegation from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), consisting of four Quran reciters and one official, is in the Holy City of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in the 10th edition of the International Quran Competition for military personnel.

Uganda’s team will compete in the 10, 5, and 3 Juz categories, as well as the Tilawa (Best Voice) category of Quran memorization.

The competition, held every two years, is organized by the Department of Religious Affairs under the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia and has attracted participants from Africa, Europe, and Asia.

The event was officially opened today by the Chief of General Staff of Saudi Arabia, Gen. Fayaad bin Hamerd Al-Ruewaoil, at the Hilton Hotel in Mecca. The opening ceremony was attended by several diplomatic officials, including defense attachés from participating countries.

Uganda’s Defence Attaché in Riyadh, Colonel Younes Bagada, expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the warm hospitality extended to Uganda’s delegation.

The head of Uganda’s delegation, Maj. Bilal Katamba, thanked the Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for ensuring the UPDF’s participation in this prestigious international forum.

“We are ably represented, and we are here to fly Uganda’s flag high. We thank the CDF for enhancing our image as an institution and as a country,” Maj. Katamba said.

Uganda is represented by Capt. Hassan Omar Angubo, Lance Corporal Lubowa Sadat, Lance Corporal Wasswa Hakim, and Private Rashid Ibrahim.

A panel of five judges, led by renowned Quran expert Dr. Abdallah bin Muhamad Al-Jarallah, will determine the top five reciters in each of the six competition categories. Other judges include Dr. Muhammad bin Ahmed Al-Barhaji, Dr. Yassir bin Rashid Al-Dosari, Colonel Ibrahim Fahid Al-Otaibi, and Colonel Abdul Aziiz bin Ahmed Al-Ajlan.

One of the competition’s main objectives is to promote peace by fostering coexistence among people of different opinions, beliefs, and cultures.

The competition, which has attracted 179 participants from 32 countries, will conclude on 16 February 2025.

Uganda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia share diplomatic and trade ties. Both countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), a 42-member organization headquartered in Riyadh.

The IMCTC aims to protect member states from terrorist groups and organizations, regardless of their sect or name. The UPDF has a permanent representative at the coalition’s headquarters.