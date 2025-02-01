State Minister of Finance and Rubanda East MP, Henry Musasizi, has rewarded the 2024 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) top performers in his constituency with brand-new mattresses.

This gesture aims to motivate and encourage excellence among young scholars, ahead of the first-term opening for schools across the country.

While delivering the Minister’s message to the students and their caretakers at Bubare Town Council Headquarters, Rubanda District Secretary for Education, Mr. Obed Mutatiina Kitabutuuka, also the Buabare Town Council, said that the program has been running annually since 2013, during Musasizi’s first term in parliament.

“Minister Musasizi started by procuring mock exams for primary schools in 2010. When he saw academic performance improving, he decided to start awarding the best performers.”

Mr. Kitabutuka noted that the program launched in 2013, has significantly impacted P.7 students’ performance, with over 100 pupils scoring Division 1 every year.

One of the parents, Ms. Sheila Murungi, expressed gratitude to Minister Musasizi, saying, “These days are economically challenging, so when someone supports your child with a mattress, it’s a gift received with immense appreciation.”

Rubanda District Assistant RDC, Martin LT Turyagyenda, tipped the students on choosing friends wisely while at School. He credited Minister Musasizi for his own success, saying, “I secured the RDC job after Minister Henry Musasizi, my childhood friend, recommended me. This is a testament to the value of choosing friends wisely while you’re out there.”

Hamurwa Town Council Mayor, Teddy Tumwesigye, appealed to parents to prioritize local schools, citing excellent institutions like St. Agatha Girls School Kakore and St. John’s S.S Ikumba both located in the Town Council. “Please prioritize home schools as your first choice for secondary school education. We have very good schools performing exceptionally well, ensuring your children’s success.”

Mary Bebwajuba, Hamurwa Subcounty Female Councilor and Secretary for Production, represented District Governor Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba at the ceremony. She delivered Chairman Kasyaba’s appreciation to Minister Musasizi for consistently running this program. Ms. Bebwajuba also conveyed Kasyaba’s commitment to continue supporting primary school infrastructure projects, ensuring a conducive learning environment.

The ceremony, attended by parents, teachers, and local leaders, celebrated the achievements of top performers like Ainembabazi Tricia, Gibson Agaba, and Gereva Byonanebye, who shared heartfelt stories of their journey to success at the primary school level.

Speakers cautioned the P.7 leavers against complacency, urging them to continue working hard and striving for excellence in secondary school.